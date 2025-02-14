2025 NYC Half to Feature Iconic Brooklyn Bridge Crossing

Due to construction on South Street, the 2025 United Airlines NYC Half will cross the Brooklyn Bridge for the first time in the race's history.

The 2025 United Airlines NYC Half will feature a novel twist in its route as it navigates the iconic Brooklyn Bridge for the first time. The New York Road Runners ( NYRR ) announced this change on Thursday, citing ongoing construction on South Street in Manhattan as the reason for the deviation from the traditional Manhattan Bridge crossing.

This marks a historic moment, as it will be the inaugural instance of a NYRR race traversing the Brooklyn Bridge, a landmark expected to remain a part of the United Airlines NYC Half course for the foreseeable future. Since 2018, the race has taken runners over the Manhattan Bridge. However, the revised course will see participants turn left onto Tillary Street from the junction of Flatbush Avenue and Tillary Street in Brooklyn, followed by a right turn onto Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard to ascend the bridge. Upon exiting the bridge, runners will merge onto the FDR Drive in Manhattan, continuing their journey to the finish line in Central Park.This alteration presents a unique opportunity for runners to experience a different perspective of the city as they cross one of New York's most recognizable bridges. The Brooklyn Bridge's distinct architecture and stunning views are sure to add an unforgettable element to the race, making the 2025 United Airlines NYC Half a truly memorable event





