2025 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterback Tier and Top Picks

This article analyzes the 2025 NFL draft, focusing on the quarterback class and projecting the top picks. It argues that while the class lacks star power compared to 2024, it still holds potential with players like Ward and Sanders. The mock draft places talent over hype, highlighting players like Carter and Hunter who are projected to make significant contributions despite not being quarterbacks.

For me, Ward and Sanders are clearly in a tier behind the top three from last year in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Daniels. They both have great intangibles. But for me, Sanders has the tangibles that put him ahead of McCarthy. Sanders’ hyper accuracy is why I have him ranked higher than McCarthy, who I had questions about when it comes to his ability throwing the football.

Ward is sixth for me behind those two because while his arm talent may have been second in this group behind Williams, questions about his ability to play in structure and avoid playing hero ball are real. I would have Nix ranked seventh ahead of Michael Penix Jr. based purely on how I felt about them as prospects because I felt Nix was more of a product of the talent around him at Oregon after two poor seasons at Auburn. But we’re also talking about knowns vs. the unknowns of what these quarterbacks in 2025’s draft could be. That means we only have half of the answers to the question. If either Ward or Sanders are as good as Nix was as a rookie, any team needing a quarterback will probably be thrilled. Asking them to be as good as Daniels is simply too big of a task. But just because this is a weaker QB class doesn’t mean there won’t be one stud. That’s why I can’t say that Ward and Sanders are easily worse than the top six quarterbacks from 2024. Here is my latest 2025 NFL mock draft with the full draft order, going out to the Browns’ second-round pick at No. 33.:\1. Tennessee Titans: 305-454 (67.2%), 4,313 yards, 39 TDs, 7 INTs. Ward isn’t my QB1 in this draft, but I understand why he is more likely right now to go first overall. His ceiling might be higher than Sanders, and his electrifying arm talent could be just the spark the Titans need as a franchise.:\2. Cleveland Browns: 353-477 (74.0%), 4,134 yards, 37 TDs, 10 INTs. I admit I’m higher on Sanders than most analysts are. What’s hurting his stock right now is that he just doesn’t have the elite physical tools that you see from most quarterbacks who go early in the draft. But I feel like we don’t give enough weight to the mental tools, and Sanders has those. He has tremendous poise, toughness, work ethic and the clutch gene, none of which can be taught. Plenty of quarterbacks who have come into the NFL with high-end physical tools have not panned out. The arm could always get a little stronger. It’s those unteachable tools that make Sanders so appealing for me, particularly on a Colorado team that didn’t give him much help outside of Travis Hunter. Despite the temptation to address the potential departure of Myles Garrett, the Browns' dire need at quarterback makes Sanders the most logical choice to improve their offense.:\3. New York Giants: 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles. In this mock, the Giants will have to wait until at least Round 2 to get the young quarterback they desperately need. Settling for Carter, who is arguably the best non-quarterback in this draft, is a pretty good consolation prize. Carter had a high-end performance in the College Football Playoff, recording two sacks and four tackles for loss and solidifying himself as the draft’s best pass rusher.4. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: 96 receptions, 1,258 yards (13.1 avg.), 15 TDs; 36 solo tackles, 4 INTs, 1 forced fumble, 11 pass breakups. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner can be a stud at either receiver or cornerback, and depending on the team, he might get a shot to play both. If he goes to the Patriots here, he could be Drake Maye’s WR1 from the second he steps foot in the building.:\5. Jacksonville Jaguars: 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7 TFLs. The Jaguars were bad in pretty much every defensive category in 2024. While they could easily go with Will Johnson to bolster their secondary, I like Graham here for Jacksonville to build a great defensive line alongside Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.:\6. Las Vegas Raiders: 84 receptions, 1,319 yards (15.7 avg.), 8 TDs. McMillan might be the frontrunner to be the first true receiver taken in this draft ahead of Missouri’s Luther Burden III. Pairing him with Brock Bowers in Las Vegas could make for an intriguing 1-2 punch in the passing game. The Raiders have a ton of cap space and with a pick outside of the top five, they feel like a team likely to splurge on a veteran and use a later pick on a young prospect quarterback.7. New York Jets: 12 solo tackles, 1 INT, 2 INTs, 3 pass breakups. As tempted as I was to mock Jaxson Dart to the Jets since they will probably go elsewhere at quarterback, I’m having the Jets stick to the board and add another piece to their defense. Johnson has been arguably as good a corner as there was in college football the last two seasons, and a pairing of him and Sauce Gardner could do great things.:\8. Cincinnati Bengals: 21 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 TFLs, 2 forced fumble





