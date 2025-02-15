2025 Honda HR-V Review: A Compact SUV That Packs a Punch

The 2025 Honda HR-V, a global model distinguished from its North American counterpart, offers a compelling blend of practicality, efficiency, and style. This review delves into its design, interior, performance, and overall driving experience, highlighting its strengths and potential drawbacks.

SUV s have become the default choice for a huge number of car buyers over the past decade, pushing traditional sedans to the brink of extinction. However, what do you do if you want to enjoy the higher driving position and easy ingress and egress of an SUV but don’t want it to look like every other one on the road? You could buy the third-generation HR-V that's available with Honda 's latest hybrid system. Before some of you get confused, this isn't the HR-V that's sold in North America.

Instead, we’re talking about the smaller, global model sold throughout Europe, Oceania, South America, and Asia. Viewed in person, it looks more like a hatchback than a traditional SUV. Indeed, it also looks significantly smaller than the model it replaces, even though the dimensions are almost identical. After living a week with the hybrid model, we found its smart, space-efficient design is only part of the appeal. Inside, it surprises with an unexpectedly roomy interior, making a strong case for itself in the crowded small SUV segment.Honda sells the 2025 HR-V in three guises in Australia. The first is the Vi X, which is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with 119 hp (89 kW) and 107 lb-ft (145 Nm) of torque, and is priced at AU$34,900 (~$21,900). The model we tested sits in the middle of the range and is known as the e:HEV X, starts at AU$39,900 (~$25,000), and sports a more efficient and powerful 1.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid with 129 hp (96 kW) and 186 lb-ft (253 Nm). The range is then topped out by the e:HEV L, fitted with the same engine, but boasting some added luxuries that bring its starting price up to AU$42,900 (~$27,000). The current HR-V is 4,345 mm (171 inches) long, 1,790 mm (70.5 inches) wide, 1,590 mm (62.6 inches) tall, and rides on a 2,610 mm (102.7-inch) wheelbase. Those dimensions are worth pointing out because it’s not until you're up close with the HR-V that you notice how small it looks. In a similar way to how the Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks smaller in photos than it actually is, Honda’s designers have done a great job of making the HR-V look quite compact. It also stands out from other models in the Japanese brand's range, which is an added perk, particularly in today's automotive landscape, where cookie-cutter designs are increasingly common.Opening the HR-V’s driver door for the first time, you was presented with a cabin that feels quite basic yet well-built with high-quality materials. Positioned ahead of the driver is a semi-digital instrument cluster, which feels a little outdated, particularly since most automakers have shifted to fully digital displays. On the right of the cluster is a physical speedometer, while in the center and left is a configurable screen that can be customized to show different vehicle parameters and settings. However, it’s a relatively basic system. Perched on the dashboard is a 9.0-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. The HR-V's software isn’t the most visually appealing in this segment and feels a little bland and uninspired. That being said, it’s easy to understand and operate with no learning curve required. Key features include in-built navigation, DAB digital radio, and an array of settings that can be tweaked. Making the screen easy to operate on the go are physical home and back buttons, as well as a volume knob. Also found in the center of the dashboard is a couple of air vents featuring a switch that can be used to adjust how the air flows out of them, in addition to the traditional settings you’ll find in every other car. A strip of soft-touch leather then runs across the dash before hard black plastic takes over and covers the lower portion of the dash, including the glovebox. Anyone who hates piano black plastic will be disappointed to learn the HR-V has plenty of it around the gear selector, although it did seem less scratch-prone than others we’ve experienced. The piano black extends onto the steering wheel but has been beautifully contrasted with soft-touch leather that feels great to the touch. Also found up front are two smartphone holder trays in the dash, a USB-A port, a USB-C port, and generously sized door pocket





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HONDA HR-V SUV REVIEW HYBRID FUEL-EFFICIENT SPACIOUS INTERIOR PERFORMANCE DESIGN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2025 Ford Explorer vs. 2025 Honda Pilot: Which Midsize SUV Is Right For You?Edmunds automotive experts put these SUVs head-to-head to help you decide. In a comparison of the 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Honda Pilot, Edmunds highlights the Explorer's new styling, updated interior, and advanced technology features. The Pilot, while recently redesigned, is less exciting to drive but boasts a smoother ride and better capability for outdoor adventures.

Read more »

Engadget's First Review Recap of 2025: A Year of Tech in ReviewEngadget's first review recap of 2025 highlights the busy year in consumer tech. The article covers re-reviews of gaming consoles, new products like the Traeger Woodridge grill and the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 headphones, and teases upcoming reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones and other CES 2025 announcements.

Read more »

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »