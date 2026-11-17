Tracking the 2026 season performance of eight former Cincinnati Bengals players who signed with new teams including the Bills, Colts, Jets, and Saints.

The 2025 offseason marked a significant exodus for the Cincinnati Bengals, as eight notable roster players departed for new franchises heading into the 2026 season. This transition period reshaped several NFL rosters and altered the team dynamic for the departing athletes. The following analysis tracks the professional trajectories of these eight individuals as they navigate their respective new environments during the 2026 campaign.

Geno Stone and Cam Taylor-Britt Defensive Rosters

Geno Stone, a safety who spent two frustrating seasons with the Bengals, signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. His tenure in Buffalo was brief, as the team cut him before the regular season began. However, he was later reinstated to the Bills' practice squad. As of the latest update, Stone has played just 44 snaps across two games after being elevated from the practice squad.

Also read Joe Burrow Posts Best 2026 Pro Football Focus Grade as Bengals Earn More Great Marks

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, another key defensive departure, signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts. This move allowed him to reunite with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Taylor-Britt currently sits on the injured list due to a groin injury. Despite this setback, he appeared in six games for the Colts, logging 91 total snaps. During those appearances, he allowed four catches on seven targets for 41 receiving yards.

Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai Pass Rush Metrics

Trey Hendrickson, described as a major offseason signing, agreed to a massive 4-year, $112 million contract. The 31-year-old edge rusher has recorded 33 pressures in eight games played. His statistical line includes two sacks and 11 tackles on 301 total snaps. Pro Football Focus has assigned him a grade of 66.1, which ranks him 51st out of 111 eligible edge rushers in the league.

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Joseph Ossai, a defensive end for the New York Jets, signed a 3-year, $34.5 million deal but has faced significant physical challenges. He began the season with a plantar fascia injury in his foot and later suffered an ankle injury. Ossai appeared in only three games, recording zero sacks, three pressures, and nine tackles on 107 snaps. He has been sidelined since his most recent injury occurred.

Offensive Line Movement and Practice Squad Journeys

Former Bengals fourth-round pick Cordell Volson, who started 48 games including the 2022 AFC Championship Game, signed a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans cut him before the regular season started. He subsequently bounced between the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks without securing a permanent roster spot.

Center Lucas Patrick signed a one-year, $1.48 million contract with the New York Giants after losing his starting job to Dalton Risner in Cincinnati. The Giants released him before the season began. Patrick quickly found stability with the Washington Commanders, where he became the starting center. He has logged 345 snaps across seven games with six starts, earning a 57.8 PFF grade while allowing zero sacks and five pressures.

Noah Fant Receiving Stats in New Orleans

After a productive one-year stint in Cincinnati where he recorded 34 receptions for 288 yards and three touchdowns across 15 games, tight end Noah Fant signed a two-year, $8.75 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. This move secures his role in the Saints' passing attack as they look to leverage his proven receiving capabilities in the 2026 season and beyond.