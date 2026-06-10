2025 Acura Integra Type S vs. Honda RSX Type S: A Generational Evolution in Performance and Practicality

A detailed comparison between the 2025 Acura Integra Type S and its predecessor, the Honda RSX Type S, exploring the dramatic shifts in design, engineering, and driving character over two decades. The analysis covers the transformation from a lightweight, naturally aspirated coupe to a powerful, turbocharged, four-door hatchback that blends serious performance with daily-driver usability.

The RSX Type S demanded a dedicated driver to extract every ounce of speed. In contrast, the 2025 Acura Integra Type S delivers a wave of turbocharged torque and fundamentally redefines the front-wheel drive sport compact experience.

When the Integra name returned to North America in 2023 after a long hiatus, it marked Acura's early-2000s shift to alphanumeric naming. However, the modern Integra, especially in Type S specification, is a vastly different machine. It stands as Acura's most powerful U.S.-market model currently and, based on a full year of long-term testing, represents a far more serious performance car than any previous compact Acura wearing a Type S badge.

The transformation from the iconic RSX Type S to this new Integra Type S is profound. The most immediate difference isn't just the horsepower figure, but the entire format. The RSX Type S was a two-door 2+2 hatchback coupe, akin to the modern Honda Prelude. The 2025 Integra Type S is a four-door, four-passenger hatchback.

Acura's sport compact has matured from a youthful, focused coupe with occasional rear seats into a premium, high-performance daily driver that does not force a compromise on practicality. This evolution alone highlights a major shift in Acura's philosophy for a front-drive luxury sport compact. The dimensional growth underscores this new philosophy.

The Integra Type S measures 186.0 inches long, 74.8 inches wide, and 55.4 inches tall, making it 13.6 inches longer and 6.9 inches wider than the RSX Type S, while being only 0.5 inch taller. Its 107.7-inch wheelbase stretches 6.5 inches beyond the RSX's 101.2-inch span. Curb weight has increased from 2,840 pounds to 3,199 pounds. Interestingly, the front-biased weight distribution remains nearly identical, with the RSX at 63 percent front and the Integra at 62 percent.

Inside, the extra space is most noticeable in the rear. Front headroom improves from 37.8 to 38.6 inches, while rear headroom jumps from 34.1 to 36.4 inches. Front legroom decreases slightly from 43.1 to 42.3 inches, but rear legroom expands dramatically from 29.2 inches in the RSX to 37.4 inches in the Integra. The old RSX had a compact coupe layout with rear seats best suited for children or brief trips.

The new Integra Type S is a genuine performance car capable of comfortably transporting adults in the back, solidifying its role as a serious daily driver. Visually, the two cars boast different personalities. The RSX Type S was sporty but subtle, its coupe profile and hatchback roofline offering clean lines with modest Type S accents. It did not visually scream "performance" in the way its engine did.

The Integra Type S, however, commands attention. It receives distinct styling within the Integra lineup, including a wider body, larger wheels and tires, functional cooling vents, a rear diffuser, and the signature three-tip exhaust. It retains a cleaner, more mature aesthetic than a typical hot hatch, but its intent is unmistakable. Both cars adhere to the classic enthusiast formula: front-wheel drive, a 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder, and a six-speed manual transmission.

However, the powertrain philosophies diverge completely. The final 2005-2006 RSX Type S used the K20Z1, an evolution of the K20A2. It was a naturally aspirated high-revving unit, redlining at 8,100 rpm and producing 210 hp and 143 lb-ft of torque (though an SAE revision later adjusted these figures to 201 hp and 140 lb-ft). The modern Integra Type S employs the turbocharged K20C8, shared with the Honda Civic Type R and tuned by Acura.

It remains a 2.0-liter inline-four but with forced induction, lower compression, and a vastly different power delivery. The redline drops to 7,000 rpm, but output soars to 320 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. This turbocharged surge completely transforms the character of Acura's compact Type S. Real-world performance data confirms the leap. A test of an early 2002 RSX Type S recorded a 0-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds and a quarter-mile run of 15.1 seconds at 94.7 mph.

Our long-term Integra Type S achieved 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds and covered the quarter mile in 14.2 seconds at 100.2 mph. The RSX required revs, momentum, and finesse to extract its best, with drama coming from the engine screaming toward redline and managing front-tire slip. The Integra's challenge is harnessing its substantial lower-end torque, managing wheelspin not just at launch but throughout the lower gears. Fuel efficiency has seen only a minor improvement.

The RSX was rated at 20/28/23 mpg (city/highway/combined) with an estimated 304-mile range. The Integra Type S is rated at 21/28/24 mpg with an estimated 298-mile range, leaving range nearly identical





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