2025–26 PFA Players’ Player of the Year Nominees—Ranked

The six players with the most votes have been revealed.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has unveiled the six players with the most votes for the 2025–26 Players’ Player of the Year award.late last month, but this award is different and often held in higher regard, given it is voted on by the players themselves.

The votes have all been counted and those with the most have now been revealed ahead of the award ceremony on Aug. 25. Here’s how the lucky six finalists compare. In a season defined by tactical rigidity and a love of structure, a victory for Rayan Cherki would be a hugely popular one. His place at the bottom of this list is by no means a reflection of his status as a worthy winner.

Cherki is a maverick who refuses to be tied down. His free spirit caused Pep Guardiola a handful of scares over the season, but it was hard not to fall in love with a player driven solely by his happiness with a ball at his feet.

The Frenchman took risks and often danced to the beat of his own drum en route to 12 assists in his debutDavid Raya may get punished by the fact he is a goalkeeper—a position which rarely commands such illustrious accolades. ’s stopper enjoyed another stunning campaign, pulling off a handful of saves which contributed directly to the Gunners’ Premier League title triumph. Unfortunately for Raya, those moments can often slip under the radar.

It was a dazzling season for the Spaniard, who fully merits his status as the only goalkeeper to finish in the top six. A victim of his own high expectations, Erling Haaland’s return of 27 goals and eight assists from 35 games attracted very little fanfare. After 36 goals in his debut season, anything less feels like a fall-off even if it is still one of the best individual returns in Premier League history.

’s superstar striker is clearly the best in the division in his position and deserves his place in these rankings, although he may be penalized by his side’s failure to win the Premier League title. Haaland won this prize in 2022–23 but has missed out in the past few seasons, and it would be no surprise to see that trend continue.

The narrative heading towards the end of the season was that Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice would sweep up the individual accolades if the Gunners went on to win silverware. Few could argue with a win for Rice, whose indefatigable performances were as crucial to Arsenal’s success as his leadership and his set-piece prowess. Most of the Gunners’ positive moments ran through Rice in one way or another. Rice’s popularity is not shared among all Arsenal players across the league.

Center back Gabriel spent the past 10 months battling, bullying and bruising his way to the Premier League title and will have made very few friends along the way. The reality is, however, his influence simply cannot be ignored. His love for big goals was impressive, but this was the season in which Gabriel outshone his partner, William Saliba, in defense for Arsenal, making it clear that he is the most influential figure in Mikel Arteta’s backline.

Considering Arsenal’s title triumph was built around a dominant defense, it would come as no surprise to see the poster boy come out on top. With two individual awards under his belt already this season, Fernandes will be the runaway favorite to add this prize to his growing trophy cabinet.captain broke the single-season assist record as he ended the campain with 21, moving clear of all-time greats Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne in the process.

Keeping that sort of company speaks volumes. No player had a greater impact on their team’s success than Fernandes, who will expect to get his hands on the trophy in August’s ceremony. Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University.

He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.





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