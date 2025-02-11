2024 YR: Asteroid's 2.3% Chance of Impact Sparks Concern

A newly discovered asteroid, 2024 YR, has a 2.3% chance of colliding with Earth on December 22, 2032. While the risk is currently classified as a 3 on the Torino scale, astronomers emphasize the uncertainty of early trajectory calculations. Despite the concern, experts highlight the importance of early detection and the possibility of deflection strategies should the risk increase significantly.

Since it was the 117th rock discovered in the last couple of weeks of December, and since it was discovered in 2024, it was assigned the name 2024 YR . Naturally, once a rock is found, astronomers start keeping track of it, measuring its position to get a handle on its orbit. In this case, the estimated orbit put it at a...as of this writing, it now has a 2.3% chance of striking Earth on December 22, 2032. While you might think this resembles the plot of a disaster movie, the 2.

3% odds aren't simply the chances of a die roll. What it means is that when astronomers run 1,000 orbital simulations based on the data we have, 23 of them impact Earth. The most probable trajectory currently estimates that it will have a close approach of 240,000 km from Earth, which is within the orbit of Venus. This has led NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) to rank it a 3 on the Torino scale, meaning we should keep an eye on it. At a 2.3% risk, it is still a 3. When it comes to tracking asteroids like this, the one thing we are certain of is that early estimates are uncertain. Unlike the orbits of planets, the orbits of asteroids can be remarkably fuzzy. Gravitational tugs from nearby objects can shift them around. In the case of 2024 YR, it will pass within 8 million kilometers of Earth in 2028. This is actually when astronomers will be able to make much more precise measurements of its orbit. We will then see whether we need to start making plans. Even if astronomers find out the odds of impact are almost 100%, we still wouldn't need to panic, for a few reasons. The first is that we know it's there. The real risk of asteroids isn't from the ones slowly approaching Earth from the outer Solar System. The bigger risks are ones such as the Apophis asteroid, and its orbit is such that we would have a good chance of deflecting it. And even if the absolute worst-case scenario were to occur, 2024 YR isn't large enough to cause an extinction event. The absolute nightmare scenario is that it would strike Earth in a heavily populated area. We'd have to evacuate people from the risk zone, but we would have a few years to do that. An impact would be bad, but we could minimize the risk significantly. Even with all that said, it's important to keep in mind that early trajectory calculations can vary significantly. The odds may rise significantly again before dropping, but the most likely outcome is that the odds will eventually drop to zero





ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asteroid Impact 2024 YR Earth Trajectory Torino Scale Planetary Defense

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 YR4 Asteroid: A 1% Chance of Impact in 2032Scientists are monitoring asteroid 2024 YR4, which has a 1.2% chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032. This makes it the only near-Earth asteroid with an impact probability above 1% out of over 37,000 known asteroids. The asteroid was discovered in December 2024 and is currently classified at Level 3 on the Torino Scale, indicating a 'Meriting Attention' threat.

Read more »

Asteroid 2024 YR: 2.3% Chance of Impact in 2032Astronomers have detected a potentially hazardous asteroid, 2024 YR, with a 2.3% chance of striking Earth on December 22, 2032. While the odds have doubled since initial detection, experts remain cautiously optimistic. The asteroid's trajectory is currently uncertain, and further observations in 2028 will provide more precise data.

Read more »

Asteroid 2024 YR4: 1 in 83 Chance of Hitting Earth in Next 8 YearsAn asteroid named 2024 YR4 has a small but real chance of impacting Earth within the next eight years, prompting international efforts to monitor its trajectory and prepare for potential mitigation strategies.

Read more »

Near Earth Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has Slight Chance of Collision in 2032A newly detected asteroid, 2024 YR4, has a greater than one percent chance of colliding with Earth in about eight years. While scientists are not panicking, they are closely monitoring the object. A city-level devastation is possible depending on the impact site. Experts say there is still enough time to prepare and explore deflection strategies.

Read more »

Asteroid 2024 YR4: Impact Probability Rises to 2.3%The probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 impacting Earth on December 22, 2032, has increased from 1.3% to 2.3%. Astronomers are closely monitoring the asteroid's trajectory and exploring potential deflection strategies if necessary.

Read more »

Asteroid 2024 YR4 Elevated to Top Risk List Due to Possible Earth ImpactAsteroid 2024 YR4, discovered in December 2022, has a 2.2% chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). While the risk is currently low, astronomers are actively tracking the asteroid and refining predictions as more data becomes available. Named 2024 YR4, the asteroid has a 'size range comparable to that of a large building,' according to Dr. Paul Chodas, manager for the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The risk assessment has increased from a chance of 1.2% over the last week due to new observations.

Read more »