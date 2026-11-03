2024 US Election Night Guide Senate Control And Key Races

Detailed breakdown of the 2024 election night schedule. Watch for Senate control shifts and tight governor races in Georgia California and Ohio as polls close.

Election officials across the United States will begin counting ballots on Tuesday night, though the final outcome may not be determined for days or even weeks. The extended timeline is driven by the narrow margins in critical Senate races and the use of ranked choice voting in select jurisdictions. Voters in all fifty states are casting their ballots to determine the composition of Congress and state leadership under a complex schedule organized by poll closing times in Eastern Time.

Early Results From Georgia And Florida

Counting begins at 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time in Georgia and Florida, where high stakes define the evening. In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is projected to defeat Republican Representative Mike Collins in the Senate race. The governor's contest remains the more competitive southern battle between Republican nominee billionaire businessman Rick Jackson and Democratic candidate former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has mandated that counties report results within an hour of polls closing despite previous election delays.

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California Delayed Counting And Competitive Seats

Voters in California the Pacific Northwest and Idaho finish casting ballots by 8 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Redrawn congressional boundaries in 2025 have made the state less competitive for Republicans tilting most close races toward Democrats. However a true toss-up exists in the Central Valley alongside tax propositions including a billionaire tax. California is a slow counting state so races may not be called quickly on election night.

Tight Senate Races Define Chamber Control

Control of the House may become clear sooner due to larger margins but Senate control could take significantly longer. Seven states are especially competitive and the use of ranked choice voting prolongs the count. Georgia features an unexpectedly tight race between Senator Darline Graham who was appointed after her brother Lindsey Graham died and Democratic nominee Annie Andrews. National polls call it a toss up while the Cook Political Report gives Republicans the advantage.

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North Carolina And Ohio Key Battlegrounds

North Carolina is the most likely Democratic flip with former Governor Roy Cooper challenging Republican Michael Whatley the former Republican National Committee chairman. Democrats last won a Senate seat there in 2008 making this race vital for a majority. Ohio presents a deadlocked contest between Republican Senator Jon Husted and former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. Ohio has become solidly Republican in the last decade but attention remains high.

Governor Races And Extended Night Schedules

Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern Time in Alabama Connecticut Delaware Florida Illinois Maine Maryland Massachusetts Mississippi Missouri New Hampshire New Jersey Oklahoma Pennsylvania Rhode Island Tennessee and Washington D.C. Republicans hold potential advantages in Alabama South Dakota and Tennessee while Democrats lead in Connecticut Illinois Massachusetts Maine Maryland Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. In Maine Democratic candidate Troy Jackson challenges incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins who has remained resilient. North Carolina Governor Byron Donalds leads Democrat David Jolly slightly. The House race involves incumbent Senator Jon Husted competing against former Senator Sherrod Brown in a tight Ohio contest.