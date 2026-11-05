2024 CIF Playoffs Friday Football Preview: Key Matchups and Top Performers

A detailed preview of Friday's CIF playoff football games, highlighting top quarterbacks, defensive stats, and critical matchups across multiple leagues including Palomar, City, and Metro Pacific.

Friday night brings a full slate of CIF playoff football games, all kicking off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The Union-Tribune provides a comprehensive breakdown of the contenders, focusing on statistical leaders and recent performance trends as teams battle for advancement. Seeds are listed in parentheses for reference.

Palomar and City League Contenders Advance

Palomar League champion Ramona (6-4) earns a trip to the desert after securing their title. Ryan Shaw leads the offense with 2,212 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Noah Bedia contributes 39 catches for 845 yards, while the defense records 10 sacks and 11 interceptions. Holtville (7-3) faces them in a rematch of the season opener, which Holtville won 17-15. Holtville is driven by quarterback Kai Gonzalez, who has 1,377 total yards, and a defense with 15 sacks and 17 interceptions. Mount Miguel (2-7), who has lost five consecutive games, enters the bracket with only 671 rushing yards this season. Mater Dei Catholic (4-6), the Metro Mesa League champion, relies on quarterback Jayden Blondi, who has accumulated 1,569 total yards.

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Patrick Henry (10-0) wins the City League, sending the Patriots to the desert. Quarterback Madin Gardini has thrown for 3,806 yards and 45 touchdowns. Wide receiver Cole Farace adds 58 catches for 1,023 yards and 13 touchdowns. Imperial (8-2) defeated Holtville last week to win the Imperial Valley League championship. Santonio Urena has thrown for 2,140 yards and 34 touchdowns. Anthony Hellum provides support with 47 catches for 849 yards and 13 touchdowns. Grossmont (7-3) is a high-scoring team led by quarterback Tyler Holmes, who has 2,622 total yards and 34 touchdowns. El Camino (1-9), with a 1-9 record, has suffered losses to Mission Hills, Carlsbad, Rancho Bernardo, La Costa Canyon, and Oceanside.

Granite Hills and Metro Pacific League Showcases

Granite Hills High School hosts several competitive matchups in the playoff bracket. Valhalla (6-4) is led by Adrian Wilson, who has thrown for 1,617 yards and 22 touchdowns. Jayden Hunter has scored 18 touchdowns for the squad. Christian (6-4) lost four games in a row before defeating Scripps Ranch last week. Julian Morones has thrown 20 touchdown passes for Christian. Central Union (6-4) has lost three of its last four games, with running backs Fidel Camarena Jr. and Fernando Bolanos keying the offense. La Jolla (3-7) is led by Kali DeBerry, who has 189 carries for 1,086 yards and 10 touchdowns.

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Scripps Ranch (1-9) is one of only two teams in the playoffs with a single win. Eastlake (9-1) is one of the handful of teams with just one loss. Mira Mesa (7-3) is led by quarterback Nico Giusti, who has thrown for 2,083 yards. Running back JuJu Salmond has 908 yards and 12 touchdowns but has not played since October 12. Madison (6-4) is led by Adrian Sola, who has run for 1,212 yards. Mira Mesa previously defeated Madison 34-12 during the regular season.

Southwest (7-3) is the Metro Pacific League champion, having won six consecutive games after a 1-3 start. Isaac Munoz has thrown for 2,003 yards. Coronado (2-8) beat Kearny last week to end a six-game losing streak. Jack O'Sullivan has thrown for 1,989 yards and 19 touchdowns. Reese Pagan adds 53 catches for 985 yards and 10 touchdowns. Classical (2-8) has lost four games in a row. LJCD (5-5) beat Army-Navy 50-19 last week and defeated Classical 24-10 during the season. Olympian (3-7) is on a three-game losing streak. Bonita Vista (6-4) is the Metro South Bay League champion and has won four games in a row.

Valley League and Coastal Division Battles

Santana (7-3) ended the regular season with a three-game winning streak. Ethan Miller has thrown for 2,411 yards and 25 touchdowns. El Capitan (6-4) has won five consecutive games and is the Grossmont Valley champion. El Capitan previously defeated Santana 19-7 earlier in the season. Army-Navy (3-7) has lost six games in a row. Mission Bay (4-6) enters their game having lost four straight. Brawley (4-6) has been outscored 286-154 this season. Westview (7-3) has won four games in a row, outscoring opponents 183-52 during that stretch.

RBV (5-5) has scored 307 points this season, led by quarterback Van Piercy, running back Ean Perfect, and receiver Sean Richard. West Hills (7-3) is led by quarterback Evan Dill, who has 2,087 yards of total offense and 23 touchdowns. Monte Vista (3-7) has lost two consecutive games and seven of the last eight, giving up 361 points. Morse (5-5) had won three games in a row before losing last week. Morse previously defeated Monte Vista 47-0 during the season. Hilltop (5-5) has lost games by margins of 1, 6, and 7 points this season, rushing for only 347 yards. Every Mount Carmel (2-8) loss has come to a playoff team.

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Mar Vista (6-4) lost last week, snapping a two-game winning streak. Fallbrook (5-5) attacks on the ground behind Josue Hernandez, who has 1,065 yards, and Caleb Way, who has 889 yards and 13 touchdowns. Coastal Academy (3-6) has won two consecutive games behind quarterback Cody Terpstra, who has accounted for 1,385 yards and 17 touchdowns. Chula Vista (4-6) attacks behind running back Asher Richardson, who has 974 yards and 14 touchdowns. Canyon Hills (3-7) features Liam White, who has thrown for 1,547 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Ma'Kahi Fields-Cook, who has 1,107 rushing yards. Hoover (7-3) is led by Hezekiah Manuel, who has thrown for 3,164 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 985 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hoover defeated Canyon Hills 48-34 last week.

Top Seeds and Playoff Implications

(8) Foothills Christian (5-4) is led by running back David Stewart, who has 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns. They face Pacific League champion Escondido Charter (9-1), who was unbeaten before losing to Open Division No. The matchup highlights the disparity between the lower-seeded Foothills and the dominant Escondido Charter squad. Playoff positioning for the remaining teams will be determined by these Friday night outcomes, with several league champions already secured. The desert trip awaits the victors of these critical elimination games, marking the end of the regular season for all participants.