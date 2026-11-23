Eight luxury sport sedans faced off in Malibu for a 2010 comparison. The aging BMW 535i took on the Audi A6, Mercedes E350, Jaguar XF, and more.

with the headline "Executive Privileges," and comes from a time when we had a space in our name. ] Fifty grand is a lot of money, certainly in a recessionary economy riddled with layoffs, bailouts, furloughs, and pay cuts.

In some parts of the country, that kind of cash would not only make for a healthy down payment on a home, it would also cover the entire cost of the home. Yet, when it comes to a premium mid-level sport sedan from a luxury automaker, whether with six- or eight-cylinder power, $50,000 is pretty much the price of entry.

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Scan the present offerings—Acura RL, Audi A6 3.0T, BMW 535i, Cadillac CTS 3.6 DI, Infiniti M35, Jaguar XF 4.2, Lexus GS 350, and Mercedes-Benz E350—and the average base price comes out to nearly $49,000, with a high of $52,000 and a low of $44,650 . Through September 2009, sales of these nameplates were down 29 percent compared with 2008, but that still translates to nearly 110,000 Americans writing $50,000 checks during those nine months. Recession?

That just meansTo determine which of these eight sport sedans best justifies its premium pricetag, we headed to the formidable and telling roads in Malibu, where our assembly of editors scrutinized, evaluated, and debated the merits of each. Which one had us writing a check we wished we could cover? Turn the page. Given the Infiniti’s last-place finish in this highly competitive comparison, it’s obvious there were M attributes we didn’t find endearing.

Before we delve into those, though, let’s first examine the characteristics we applauded. The new-for-2009 seven-speed automatic, for instance, proved an M bright spot, delivering quick, intuitive shifts and seamless and euphonious throttle blips.

“Always seemed in the right gear for the occasion during my drive in S mode,” says technical director Frank Markus. The 3.5-liter, 303-horseV-6, while a bit coarse under WOT, provided speedy test-track figures—0 to 60 in 5.9 seconds and the quarter mile in 14.3 at 99.1 mph—and the steering and brakes were deemed above par for the segment. The navigation system, too, was given top marks for its ease of operation.

“The nav is simplicity itself to use—one of my favorites on the market today,” notes editor at large Arthur St. Antoine. That said, we were disappointed by the absence of steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, especially since our M35 tester wore the sporty, red “S” moniker, which represents a sport package that includes firmer dampers, rear active steer, aluminum interior trim, sport seats and steering wheel, and 19-inch wheels with summer Bridgestones.

Moreover, those Bridgestones, at least in part, transmitted a busy and noisy ride that wore on us, whether traveling along the highway or a back road.

“Feel a lot of the bumps through the chassis and steering wheel,” observes senior editor Edward Loh. St. Antoine adds, “Not up to Nissan’s usual high suspension standards. Soft and easily upset in the mountain loop. ” We also found throttle tip-in a bit too aggressive and the interior somewhat outmoded and ergonomically challenged: “Interior layout is still a bit of a mess,” opines road test editor Scott Mortara.

“I don’t like how the controls are almost on top of the dash. ” Markus adds, “Not the handsomest interior here by a long shot. Center stack works okay, but looks intimidating. I do like the way you can choose to perform several functions in any of three ways: voice activation, twiddling the main rotary knob, or pushing buttons.

”The all-new 2011 M37, fitted with a 330-horse, 270-pound-foot, 3.7-liter V-6 as well as a more luxurious and ergonomic interior, goes on sale around the time you read this. The timing couldn’t be more perfect. The verdict was unanimous: Our editors grew very fond of the Acura RL’s Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system.

“SH-AWD does improve cornering feel noticeably,” says Markus, adding, “The corner exits are its real forte. I ended up thinking it worked a lot better than the numbers suggest. ” Mortara notes, “I never thought this car would be such fun on a mountain road. ” But it was.

Despite ho-hum exterior styling—a freshening for 2009, replete with Acura’s controversial bucktooth grille, did little to spruce up this flagship’s conservative lines—and midpack lateral acceleration of 0.82 g, the RL managed to get our adrenaline flowing once on a twisty road. The reason, of course, was SH-AWD, a nifty technology that can apportion up to 70 percent of the available 271 pound-feet of torque to either of the outside rear wheels.

Thus, when charging through turns, the RL maintained a rather neutral behavior, displaying minimal understeer and a knack for composed rotation and fast exit speeds. In this way, the RL acquits itself like a bigger and heavier Mitsubishi Evo X.Alas, other than its grin-inducing handling, the RL struggled to wow our crew. The culprits were many, notably a five-speed automatic that came across as archaic among six- and seven-speeds.

“Transmission is weak in this field and only performs adequately,” says Loh. “Shifts are reasonably quick for just driving around, but not great when you’re running through the canyons. ” Further, the RL’s suspension transmitted too much vertical motion, its cabin suffered from a “big Mess o’ Buttons” and questionable plastics, leather, and trim, and its sweet-sounding, smooth-revving V-6 nevertheless produced the most underwhelming acceleration numbers of the group.

A 300-horsepower sport/luxury sedan that needs 6.9 seconds to hit 60 mph? That performance is arguably unacceptable in a day and age when the heavier and less powerful Lexus RX 350—a sport/utility, mind you—requires just 6.8. Further, the RL, at 13.4 mpg, returned the field’s lowest observed fuel economy, guzzling more gas than the V-8 Jaguar and the supercharged V-6 Audi.

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It’s rare for the most premium of premium Hondas to finish this low in a comparison test, but the RL is simply a dated entry in an especially progressive segment. The Lexus GS 350 is a specs-checker’s dream: strong, sophisticated V-6 ; solid engine and chassis performance ; class-leading EPA fuel efficiency ; highly competitive window sticker .

For legions of ardent Lexus devotees, those numbers are more than enough to seal a sale. The GS 350, it seems, offers everything they’re looking for in a luxury sedan. Everything, that is, as long as you’re not looking for flavor. From its “safe” exterior design to its pleasant but uninspiring driving dynamics, thesimply leaves “spiciness” out of its mission profile.

It’s a character everyone noted.

“Shares the profile of the Jaguar, but none of the sensuality,” writes Loh in a comment echoed by the rest of us. “Drive is solid but uninvolving. No engine note to speak of, just library-quiet. Generally responsive to throttle and steering inputs, but neither pedal nor wheel provides eager or passionate performance.

You always feel in control in this one—lots of confidence that it won’t bite you —but it won’t thrill you. ”Don’t push the Lexus hard, though, and it’s all manners and poise. Standard features include everything from dual-zone climate control to bird’s-eye maple trim, keyless pushbutton starting, a 10-speaker audio system, and acres of premium perforated leather. It’s beautifully done, too, with flawless tailoring and a luxurious feel to all the surfaces.

Add hard-disk navigation, Mark Levinson surround-sound audio, and heated and ventilated seats, and you’re still well under the price of the less-richly equipped BMW. As a rolling living room—and a superbly crafted one at that—the Lexus is tough to outclass. , the enthusiast in the driver’s seat will be underwowed. Steering feel is light and murky, and the chassis quickly cringes when g forces climb.

“Why are you doing this to me? ” the GS 350 seems to ask if you attempt to stir up a mountain road. This is a bookish car, not an athletic one. It’s impossible to deny the quality presentation of the Lexus’ banquet, but we’re fussy eaters.

And the chef behind this meal is clearly aiming for comfort food, not culinary inventiveness.gets the option of stickier 19-inch summer tires, with which Cadillac wisely armed our test car for this sport-sedan battle. Combined with the second-largest brakes in the test, they helped deliver the shortest stops from 60 mph . While objective cornering performance ranked midpack, out on the road these Continentals bit into smooth corners with “almost no understeer at all,” noted St. Antoine.

He was also “impressed with the steering feel—sharp, quick, precise. ” But throw a few bumps into those curves and the tightly wound FE3 suspension has trouble pressing the tires to the tarmac, resulting in StabiliTrak intervention. That sort of high-adrenaline running, which the CTS’ communicative chassis encourages, revealed another shortcoming: “Seats need more lateral support,” declares Loh, noting that hard door and console surfaces pummeled his shins and thighs during a particularly rousing romp.

Many agreed, ranking driver comfort lowest for the The big direct-injected six drew praise as the only engine not to demand pricey premium fuel, but got nicked for a slightly coarse bark and performance that seemed strained, shouldering a 4093-pound load . That extra mass also contributed to the CTS’ sixth-place observed fuel economy, despite its second-best EPA figures.

The transmission was universally praised for possessing the most intuitive sport-mode programming of the group. St. Antoine deemed it “way better than A6’s—it holds gears and is smart enough to downshift quick and early when you’re braking hard into a bend. ”Despite midpack objective performance figures, our judges were generally impressed with the CTS’ sporting credentials, but its sedan stats came up short.

Dimensionally the rear seat is larger than those of the Acura and Lexus, but its low, short cushion and upright backrest were deemed least comfortable of the group.

“A fine choice for an enthusiast driver and co-pilot, but people who frequently ferry more will be disappointed in the Caddy’s cabin,” says St. Antoine. We concurred, ranking four sport sedans superior in performance, comfort, or both. With the introduction of the XF, Jaguar not only redesigned a segment player, it also completely reinvented itself as a brand.

Combining style, function, and performance into a vehicle that buyers desire—to look at and drive—is a feeling thatMuch of that desire stems from the Jag’s handsome and well-laid-out interior, a luxurious cabin that follows a bit more form than function. The pop-up rotary shifter and flip-up A/C vents are a nice novelty, but the seats are small, firm, and underbolstered, and if you’re in the back seat, the XF’s sloping coupelike roofline means less headroom compared with that of some others.

Underhood resides a 4.2-liter V-8 teamed to a six-speed automatic, and the pair work well together: The transmission provides smooth, seamless shifts in normal mode and maintains that smoothness even in more aggressive sport mode. Plus, there are handy shift paddles for full manual control. Zero to 60 takes 6.6 seconds and the quarter mile 15.0 at 96.9 mph.

As power and speed mongers, we wish the 4.2-liter V-8’s pep matched its captivating growl, but we surmise the new 385-horse, 380-pound-foot 5.0-liter V-8 in the $57,000 XF Premium solves that problem. On our challenging loop through the twisty roads in Malibu, the XF proved to possess a composed chassis, but we found the suspension a little soft, lacking the confidence-inspiring tautness of, say, the BMW.

Moreover, the all-season Continental tires really limited this car’s fun factor, evidenced by the lowest-in-test 0.79 g. That said, the XF is still more enjoyable to drive than any other modern Jag. It’s also better looking than any modern Jag , wearing sheetmetal we had trouble faulting. The XF, with its sleek, bold styling, a marked departure from the designs of past Jaguar sedans, is very distinctive and very attractive.

Jaguar has redefined its brand with the XF, a truly modern, downright striking, and significantly entertaining sedan, and one that appeals to a much broader audience. Jaguar is no longer an afterthought when talking about luxury sedans with a sporty bent, and the competition needs to take notice—the XF is for real. It’s no real surprise Deutschland’s Three-Pointed Star is near the top of the finishing order. When it comes to sedans,has it covered.

The recently introduced E-Class is easily more refined, technically advanced, and stylish than the seven generations preceding it. It’s also the sportiest in its long-famed lineage. The E’s clean and precise styling package, inside and out, is one of the most attractive today.

“Interior is lovely,” notes senior editor Ron Kiino,“a beautiful mix of materials and hues, elegant and classy with a touch of sport. ” St. Antoine praises the exterior, but doesn’t care much for one element in particular.

“Those LEDs on the lower grille bug me. They look like stuck-on afterthoughts from the ‘make me look cool like an Audi’ store. That said, the shape looks good, like lean, creased trousers. ” As its badge reveals, our E350 contender utilized the brand’s 3.5-liter V-6 mated to a seven-speed automatic with paddles.

This ubiquitous mill makes 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and provided just enough oomph to hastily hustle the 4013-pound sedan throughout our rigorous regime. It did, however, manage to make a few of editors yearn for more of a visceral experience.

“There’s a nice engine note at high rpm but in the lower range, it doesn’t really register,” remarks Loh. Rowing through the gears via the paddles was the most satisfying way to employ the powertrain. Gear changes were quick and smooth, just what’s needed when driving spiritedly. Markus explains, “Tranny S mode doesn’t do any tricks.

But the paddles work great, and I used them a lot in this car. ”Still, even with the interior and drivetrain down pat, the chassis was no stellar performer in the curvy bits. Loh notes,“Suspension feels soft, but it upsets easily over small hits and quick camber changes. Steering is just okay, a bit heavy and numb.

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” Then again, a sporty but not entirely athletic luxury sedan, proper for a business person or retiree, is exactly what Mercedes-Benz wants its new E350 to be. It manages to excite the senses subtly while providing maximum luxury, but overall, comes up shy dynamically when compared with the other top two German contenders. Plus its near-$60,000 price tag was the headiest of the group and more appropriate for a sport/luxury sedan firing on eight cylinders.

With the next-generation A6 set to make its debut later this year, you might think Audi would let the current model go quietly into the night. Not a chance; in this test, Ingolstadt’s executive cruiser did not go down without a fight—and nearly took all comers with it. It’s always been strong on style, with clean lines and a sumptuous, well-executed interior.

“Gorgeous dash, great use of wood,” finds Markus. “Well arranged cockpit—the pedal to wheel is relationship excellent. ” Now armed with a brand-new supercharged, direct-injected V-6 and revised suspension and AWD system, theChief among these is the new powertrain, dubbed 3.0 TSFI V6. This Roots-supercharged aluminum alloy V-6 sends 300 horses through a six-speed automatic to a revised quattro all-wheel-drive system that biases torque 40/60 front to rear.

Though the numbers it produces are only midpack, our judges rated the package near the top.

“Tons of grip and unfailing control,” says St. Antoine. “Engine feels pretty strong, and I really like the short-throw paddles behind the wheel. ” Assistant Web producer Martinez agrees, “Corners approached quicker than in the rest—even than the Bimmer—and it exhibited gobs of grip thanks to the winning quattro/Continental tire combo. ” Overall dynamics are near the top of the pack as well.

Our judges found the steering a touch light, but exceptionally communicative and accurate.

“Body motions are very well controlled—among the best here,” says Markus. “For a big, heavy car, it’s quick to yaw and surprisingly decent in transitions—even the bumpy left-right-left stuff. ”It’s not perfect. The tradeoff for such stellar handling is a ride deemed “flinty” by one judge and even “lousy” by another.

Aural tuning is in need as well, to tone down the excessive tire noise and to transform an engine note described as “moaning” and “raspy” to something more mellifluous. And still, the A6 was just barely beat out by the Bavarian.

“Audi gives BMW a real run for its money with this one. Nicer interior, less confounding controls, and dynamic performance in its ascendency,” sums up Markus. Which is to say Audi’s next A6 should give our winner some sleepless nights.will soon release its all-new 2011 5 Series—so, naturally, the aging 2010 model featured in this comparison got its tail whupped by newer rivals, right?

The fifth-generation, Chris Bangle-designed “E60” 5 Series quickly knocked any notions of “past its prime” right out of our collective heads.

“Yeah, I know it’s old, but I love, love, love this car,” writes Ed Loh. “So much fun to drive, even if I can’t give the car bonus points for allowing me to row the gears myself. Unlike many here, this one actually feels fast. Sonorous engine note, excellent driver controls , and near-telepathic steering.

”Our other editors’ notebook commentaries read much like Ed’s—and for good reason. The 535i’s twin-turbo inline-six romps with a neat 300 horses and 300 pound-feet; it’s seemingly always on the boil, ready with plentiful torque and go at almost any rpm—even with the optional six-speed auto . Indeed, the motor doesn’t really feel like a turbo—it suffers from zero lag, and any turbo whine is well-muted. All you notice is smooth power.

Speed comes easily to the 535i: It delivered the quickest 0-to-60 time and tied the Lexus’ quarter-mile elapsed time. Yet the Bimmer also tied with the Lexus for best observed fuel efficiency .driving experience can’t be properly conveyed with digits. No number could sum up the turbo six’s fluid power delivery, the chassis’ near-magical blend of road isolation and feedback, the hefty feel of every control.

For entertaining the human in the driver’s seat, the 535i has no equal in this test. It’s a stunning feat, given the BMW’s age. Shortcomings? Sure.

At almost $58K as-tested, the BMW demands the second-biggest wallet hit in the group. And, even at that price, it’s awfully austere inside—the tally doesn’t include, say, a backup camera or even navigation, and the cabin itself could use some dress-up.32 While our testing generally revolves around measuring the fun part of vehicle dynamics, what dominates most of your time behind the wheel is the experience of ride quality and interior noise.

So for this comparison test, we decided to make our measurements more elaborate by employing a terrific sound meter kindly supplied by Bruel & Kjaer . With it, we recorded the familiar dBA numbers, but in addition, two other, possibly superior, quantities: an intriguing measurement called “sones” and another “PSIL,” which stands for Preferred Speech Interference Level. The sone is what’s called a psychoacoustic measurement.

While the calculation of dBAs entails some mathematical manipulation to approximate what our ear perceives, its assumptions are rather crude. It doesn’t account for our ear’s variable response to frequencies as sound level increases.

On the other hand, the sone originated from many studies of human subjects who subjectively rated combinations of tone frequency and intensity and then scored these sound samples for their “loudness. ” The PSIL represents the subset of the frequency spectrum we employ during conversation. If there’s lots of ambient sound in these specific frequencies, it can be difficult to follow a conversation—a phenomenon called “masking.

” In the two plots below, the frequency range spans from 12.5 Hz to 20,000 Hz. In reality, anything below about 20 Hz stops being sound at all .

Alternatively, our ability to perceive high frequencies drops from about 20,000 Hz for newborns to 10,000 Hz at retirement age due to a natural auditory degeneration called presbycusis. Taking advantage of this is a clever 17,000 Hz ringtone that students can hear, but teachers often can’t. That’s devious. Within 1.6 miles, our test road offered up a combination of slick fresh asphalt, bumps, and some nasty rough patches—a delightful soup of noise-producing circumstances.

According to the traditional dBA measurement , the Jaguar was far and away the quietest sedan in the group. But was it? When the same acoustic experience is judged in sones, the Lexus matches the Jag at the top and surpasses it in our measure of conversation ease . Subjectively, the last two results also agreed best with our own opinions—which is why we wanted to familiarize you with both.

The next-gen Audi A6, which could make its public debut as early as the 2010 Paris motor show, will likely hit U.S. shores with a pair of supercharged 3.0-liter V-6s—one low output and one high output —as well as a new eight-speed automatic. ) based on this test’s outcome, just took the wraps off of the sixth generation anyway.

Sharing a platform and myriad parts with the 7 Series, the fresh 5 will be offered initially with two direct-injection power plants: a single-turbo 3.0-liter I-6 making 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet and a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 producing 400 horses and 450 pound-feet . Both engines can be mated to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. A 528i, with a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter 240-horsepower I-6, will appear later, as will xDrive all-wheel-drive variants of all trims.

At 116.9 inches, the new 5’s wheelbase is the longest in the segment, and to cut weight, BMW has incorporated extensive use of aluminum, notably in the hood, doors, and suspension. Speaking of suspension, the 2011 5 Series ditches front struts in favor of a multilink setup. ) will go on sale, aiming to make up for this test’s last-place finish.

New names, i.e. M37 and M56, signify more power—the former gets a 3.7-liter, 330-horse V-6 while the latter receives a 5.6-liter 420-horse V-8. Both come with seven-speed automatics, and all-wheel drive and sport packages will be available with either trim. An M35 Hybrid, a first for Infiniti, will debut a year later.

According to our source in Japan, the all-new Lexus GS, which is scheduled to appear in 2011, will use a wider platform that retains the 112.2-inch wheelbase but cuts around an inch of front overhang and adds about 1.3 inches of cabin height. Most surprising, though, will be the changes under hood. Lexus will drop the present 4.6-liter V-8 in favor of a base 2.5-liter V-6 and a topline 3.5-liter V-6.

Later in the lifecycle a 2.5-liter hybrid will join the lineup, as will the much-rumored GS F. Employing carbon-fiber body parts and the IS F’s 5.0 liter V-8, but with strategic modifications to the ECU and exhaust, the GS F will put out over 460 horsepower. The most impressive piece of new technology, though, will be the F’s torque-split rear differential, which is similar to the units used in Acura’s SH-AWD and Mitsubishi’s AYC.

The big difference, though, is the GS F will be rear drive.