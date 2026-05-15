2000 Subway Series: Yankees vs. Mets in the World Series and Regular Season

Explore the epic 2000 Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, featuring the iconic Game 2 and Game 3 matchups. Discover how Clemens and Leiter pitched and the ways in which the Subway Series impacted the Mets' season.

In late October 2000, New York City was the epicenter of the baseball world, as the New York Yankees and New York Mets faced off in the 2000 World Series .

The Mets sent Al Leiter to the mound for Game 1 in Yankee Stadium, and Leiter kept the Yankees off the board through the first five innings. However, the Yankees scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, thanks to a David Justice two-run double. The Mets came back to tie the game in the seventh inning on a Bubba Trammell two-run single.

The Yankees won the game in the bottom of the 12th inning on a José Vizcaíno walk-off single. The Subway Series marked the first time that two New York baseball teams met in the World Series since 1956. Clemens dominated the Mets in Game 2, posting nine strikeouts and surrendering only two baserunners. The Yankees went on to win the series 3-1 against the Mets.

The Mets broke the Subway Series in Game 3, winning 6-5. Overall, the Mets won 94 games in the 2000 regular season, while the Yankees won 87 games





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New York Yankees New York Mets World Series Subway Series David Justice Mike Hampton Chuck Knoblauch Mariano Rivera

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