20 Years Since X-Men: The Last Stand: What the MCU Can Learn

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to bring the X-Men into the fold, it's worth looking back at the original X-Men team era and what went wrong in X-Men: The Last Stand. By avoiding the problems of that movie and focusing on things that the film didn't achieve, the MCU can build a world with Marvel's mutants that can help revitalize the world of movies.

It has been 20 years since X-Men : The Last Stand arrived in theaters on May 26, 2006. This movie was a box office success, making $460 million worldwide, but poor critical reviews and a lackluster audience response ended the original X-Men team era with this release.

In December 2026, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will bring the X-Men into the fold, although the MCU gave a glimpse at what audiences could expect in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie, which was itself a major box office success. Other than the mid-credit scene in The Marvels, which showed Kelsey Grammer's Beast, and Deadpool & Wolverine, which officially brought Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into the MCU, the first chance to see the X-Men is in Avengers: Doomsday.

At first, the casting news reveals this will be the Fox actors returning for their roles, but that should all change once Avengers: Secret Wars reboots the entire MCU in 2027. At that time, the X-Men will be the new faces of Marvel movies. The good news is that the MCU can learn a lot by looking back at X-Men: The Last Stand, and especially at what went wrong in that movie.

By avoiding the problems of that movie and focusing on things that the film didn't achieve, the MCU can build a world with Marvel's mutants that can help revitalize the world of movies, which has struggled to match the studio's past success in recent years, outside of anomalies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine. X-Men: The Last Stand Ended A Franchise Despite Big Box Office Numbers X-Men: The Last Stand suffered from several problems.

The problems all start with the change in directors. Bryan Singer directed the first two X-Men movies, and he brought in a deep level of appreciation for the mutant struggles and the comparisons between being a mutant and other minorities in the world. When Singer left to make Superman Returns, Fox hired Brett Ratner, fresh off his Rush Hour movies, and he directed the new movie with an emphasis on action over thematic beats.

The second problem is that the movie tried to cram two major X-Men comic book stories into one movie, and it just felt too bloated, with neither story getting the shine it deserved. The first story was The Dark Phoenix Saga, which sees Jean Grey turn into the Phoenix and start to become a threat to destroy the Earth.

The second is the Mutant Cure storyline that Joss Whedon told in his X-Men comic book run, Gifted, where mutants had a chance to get cured of their unique status. Add in the introduction of the Morlocks, and there was a lot here for one movie.

The Mutant Cure ended up as a letdown, especially when Rogue, whom the movies had presented as the character the audience most related to, chooses to take the cure, giving up who she is to be what society wants her to be. It is a decision that shows Rogue losing her agency, and when she accepts being less than what she was, it shows her giving up what makes her special.

It makes her less of a character in the end. However, what really hurt here was shoehorning The Dark Phoenix Saga into the story. This takes Famke Janssen's Jean Grey and makes her a generic villain. It kills Cyclops off-screen and makes him seem like he never mattered, even though he is one of the X-Men's best characters.

It sets up Jean and Wolverine to seem like so much more, and when he kills her, it seems like a missed opportunity. The only thing that made it seem better in comparison was the later The Dark Phoenix movie that retold the story, and somehow ended up with even worse reviews.

However, after X-Men: The Last Stand, Fox didn't know where to go next. Professor X, Cyclops, and Jean Grey were dead, and Rogue was de-powered. There were ideas for some standalone films, but X-Men Origins: Wolverine ended the Origins movie ideas with one movie. It wasn't until 2011 that Fox rebounded with X-Men: First Class, going back in time and creating an origin story for the mutants.

Avengers: Doomsday Can Look To The Last Stand For What Not To Do There were moments in X-Men: The Last Stand that actually worked. The Golden Gate Bridge sequence is one of the most visually ambitious moments in the entire franchise. The Alcatraz battle also works out incredibly well, and the moment when Mystique loses her powers, only to have Magneto forsake her, is tragic.

One thing that the MCU can learn from this, especially with Avengers: Doomsday having so many characters already involved, is to limit the mutants. X-Men: The Last Stand had a massive amount of mutants, from the X-Men to the Morlocks to the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. It was hard to keep track of everyone, and the MCU needs to ensure that they don't overload the movie, and keep the mutants to only those that the Fox movie fans know.

The other thing that the MCU needs to take note of is that X-Men: The Last Stand chose to smooth out the Dark Phoenix story and keep it from getting too dark. Doctor Doom's story and the incursions are supposed to be dark, and the MCU can use this as an opportunity to explore the complexity of the X-Men's world





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