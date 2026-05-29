20 Years On, Indonesia's Lusi Mud Volcano Continues to Erupt and Displace Communities

On the 20th anniversary of the Lusi mud volcano eruption in East Java, Indonesia, residents commemorated the lives lost and the ongoing devastation. The disaster, triggered by gas drilling in 2006, has submerged 19 villages, displaced tens of thousands, and continues to erupt hot mud despite containment efforts. Survivors face lasting environmental, health, and social challenges.

On May 29, 2026, residents of East Java, Indonesia, gathered at the edge of a vast mud lake to mark the 20th anniversary of the Lusi mud volcano eruption, a disaster that has left an indelible scar on the region.

The eruption, which began on May 29, 2006, was likely triggered by commercial gas drilling by PT Lapindo Brantas, a local exploration company. Scientific research points to human error as the cause, contradicting the Indonesian government's initial claim that it was a natural disaster. The mud flow has since inundated 19 villages across three subdistricts, covering an area of more than 1,100 hectares (about 2,700 acres), and has displaced tens of thousands of people.

To this day, hot mud continues to erupt from the vent, with white smoke billowing from the center of the mud lake, a constant reminder of the ongoing catastrophe. During the commemoration, survivors scattered flowers, prayed, and paid their respects to the at least 14 people who lost their lives.

Among the deceased was a worker killed in August 2006 when his digger fell off a levee, and 13 others who died in November 2006 when an underground gas pipeline beneath a holding dam exploded. The disaster also destroyed homes, land, jobs, and even ancestral graves, forcing residents to rebuild their lives from scratch. Sastro, a 55-year-old former factory worker, lost his house and his job when the factory was submerged.

Now, he works as a motorcycle taxi driver, ferrying visitors to the site, which has become a tourist attraction.

"As far as I can tell, things have been really tough ever since the Lapindo incident," he said, reflecting the ongoing struggle of many survivors. Efforts to contain the mud flow have largely failed. Holding dams and other measures have not stopped the volcano's eruption, and excavators are regularly seen dredging the mud pond to prevent overflow. The Indonesian government and PT Lapindo Brantas have provided some compensation, but it has been insufficient.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono initially ordered the company to pay $420 million, but only a fraction was actually delivered, with the government stepping in with emergency funds. Environmental and social issues persist, including contamination, health problems, and civil registration difficulties. Lucky Wahyu Wardana from the Indonesian Forum for Living Environment (WALHI) emphasized that the Lapindo tragedy should serve as a lesson for the government to reduce reliance on extractive industries, as the costs outweigh the benefits.

"Not only have lives been lost, but children who once lived in the affected areas have lost their future and face health consequences," Wardana said. "In addition, many parents have lost their sense of history regarding their origins and hometowns. " The disaster remains one of the largest and longest-lasting mud volcano events in history, with no end in sight





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Lusi Mud Volcano Indonesia Disaster Gas Drilling Accident Environmental Tragedy Sidoarjo Mud Flow

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