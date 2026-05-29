20 Years On, Indonesia Marks Anniversary of Devastating Mud Volcano Disaster

Residents of Sidoarjo, Indonesia, marked 20 years since a gas exploration accident triggered the Lusi mud volcano, which has inundated villages, displaced tens of thousands, and left a lasting environmental scar.

On Friday, May 29, 2026, residents of Sidoarjo , East Java, Indonesia , gathered to mark 20 years since a catastrophic gas exploration accident triggered a massive mud flow that has since become known as the Lusi mud volcano .

The disaster, which began on May 29, 2006, when a drilling operation by PT Lapindo Brantas ruptured a high-pressure pocket of underground water and mud, resulted in the eruption of scalding mud that has continued to flow for two decades. The mud has inundated more than a dozen villages, displacing tens of thousands of people and destroying homes, schools, and infrastructure.

To commemorate the anniversary, people scattered flowers near the dyke built to contain the hot mud, while smoke billowed from the crater of the mud volcano, a constant reminder of the ongoing environmental and humanitarian crisis. The event serves as a somber reflection on the long-term consequences of industrial accidents and the resilience of affected communities. The mud volcano, located in the Porong district of Sidoarjo, has been one of the most devastating man-made disasters in Indonesia's history.

At its peak, the mud was expelled at a rate of up to 180,000 cubic meters per day, burying villages under meters of thick, sulfurous sludge. Efforts to stem the flow have included building dykes, pumping mud into nearby rivers, and plugging the well, but the mud continues to seep out, covering an area of over 7 square kilometers. The disaster has displaced an estimated 60,000 people, many of whom have never been able to return to their homes.

The government and PT Lapindo Brantas have provided compensation to some victims, but many remain in temporary shelters or have been relocated to new settlements, struggling to rebuild their lives. The anniversary brought together survivors, activists, and officials to honor those affected and to call for continued support and environmental remediation. Photographs from the site show the stark landscape of abandoned houses and a mosque near the containment dyke, now surrounded by a barren expanse of mud.

The images capture the enduring impact of the disaster: smoke rising from the crater, flowers scattered in remembrance, and the quiet resilience of the people who have endured this tragedy. The Lusi mud volcano has become a symbol of the risks associated with unregulated industrial development and the need for rigorous safety standards in natural resource extraction. As Indonesia looks to the future, the government has pledged to accelerate recovery efforts and scientific monitoring of the site.

The 20-year mark is a poignant reminder of the human and environmental cost of the accident, and of the ongoing struggle for justice and restoration for the affected communities. The anniversary also underscores the importance of corporate accountability and disaster preparedness in preventing similar catastrophes elsewhere





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