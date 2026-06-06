20 Years Later, One of The Greatest Shojo of All Time Returns With a New Release

The anime and manga industry is growing ever so rapidly, which also means that the older series eventually get forgotten over time, especially if they don’t keep returning with new releases. However, there’s always an exception to the rule, especially if the anime or the manga is well-received by fans.

The anime and manga industry is growing ever so rapidly, which also means that the older series eventually get forgotten over time, especially if they don’t keep returning with new releases.

However, there’s always an exception to the rule, especially if the anime or the manga is well-received by fans. One such example is Ai Yazawa’s acclaimed series,, and became one of the most iconic Shojo of all time. Yazawa is one of the most legendary manga creators of all time, known for several classic works such as, and more. The hiatus hit the fandom hard, and the creator hasn’t returned with a new story since then.

The manga went on an indefinite hiatus in June 2009, after the release of Chapter 84, due to the creator’s sudden illness. Even so, Yazawa has been actively involved with the illustrations and new updates regarding the series.after Yazawa confirmed she plans to conclude the story since it’s already in its final stage.

However, after almost a year since the announcement, fans have been waiting for a return date. The renowned studio Madhouse also released an anime adaptation in 2006 and released 47 episodes, but was never able to conclude the story. Nana is one of the most realistic and painful portrayals of young adulthood and human relations. Instead of focusing on picture-perfect romances and fairy-tale endings, it explores flawed characters through the messy and codependent nature of love.

The story centers around two women sharing the same name, Nana Osaki and Nana Komatsu. However, the name is just about the only thing they have in common, as their personalities, goals, and everything else about them are complete opposites. Despite that, they easily befriended each other during a chance meeting on a train and somehow ended up sharing the same apartment.

Osaki chose to pursue her dream of becoming a lead vocalist for a punk band even at the cost of separating from her boyfriend. On the other hand, Komatsu is a naive girl who easily falls for others and left her home to follow her boyfriend. The story explores the girls’ journeys as they deal with heartbreaks and several more obstacles along the way before they find their true selves.





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