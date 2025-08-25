20 Years After Katrina, AT&T's Disaster Response Team Reflects on Lessons Learned

Relive the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and how AT&T's network disaster recovery team stepped up to the challenge two decades ago. Learn about their mission, the evolving technology, and the enduring impact of providing connectivity in times of crisis.

Friday marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf states, leaving a path of devastation in its wake, particularly impacting New Orleans and surrounding communities. The storm served as a significant learning experience, highlighting the paramount importance of communication during times of crisis. NBC 5's Katy Blakey delves into AT&T 's disaster response team and reflects on the lessons learned two decades after Hurricane Katrina .

Inside a North Texas warehouse, a fleet of trucks and mobile cell towers stand ready, prepared to deploy at a moment's notice when disaster strikes. Kelly Morrison, a seasoned veteran of the company's Network Disaster Recovery team, boasts decades of experience responding to a range of catastrophic events, from hurricanes and tornadoes to wildfires and the tragic events of 9/11. Morrison recalls the early days of disaster response, a time when the focus wasn't on enabling widespread cellular service but rather establishing phone banks to connect individuals with their loved ones and essential services.'It wasn’t setting up so people could use their cell phones back then, it was wired, so we would set up phone banks on tables and people would come to us with their address books and make phone calls to family or their insurance,' Morrison said. The resilience and unwavering spirit of those impacted by the disaster deeply moved Morrison. 'The people that were impacted by the disaster, they were apologizing because they couldn’t give us cold water or couldn’t give us a meal, so their generosity, even though they’d been hit so hard, was really what was most amazing to me. I’d never seen anything like it,' she shared. During a recent disaster in Kerr County, rescue teams relied on dedicated cellular network equipment provided by AT&T. 'That capability for first responders to be on a dedicated network just for them makes a world of difference,' Morrison emphasized. AT&T's fleet of rugged trucks can swiftly transport essential equipment to affected areas, ensuring police and fire departments have reliable and secure cellular communication in times of crisis. While the challenges and technological advancements continue to evolve, the core mission remains steadfast: to provide connectivity when it matters most. 'That’s critical for all of us to reach out and say 'You’re OK,’ reach out and get some help, and to be part of a team that goes out and establishes that service when bad things have happened - it’s incredibly satisfying,' Morrison concluded





