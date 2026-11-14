20-year-old man missing after leaving for work in Alamo Ranch area

San Antonio deputies are searching for missing 20-year-old Robert Segura Jr., last seen Thursday morning near Alamo Ranch Parkway leaving for work in a Ford Ranger (TX plate SNZ1338). His phone is off.

Robert Segura Jr. was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11300 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway on the Northwest Side as he left for work.

Robert Segura Jr. was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11300 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway on the Northwest Side as he left for work. He was driving a Ford Ranger with Texas license plate SNZ1338. Segura is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His phone seems to be off and attempts to contact him have failed.

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Anyone with information about Segura’s whereabouts should call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org. West Side’s Gus Garcia Middle School classroom incident under investigation A classroom confrontation at Gus Garcia Middle School on San Antonio’s West Side is under investigation, with conflicting accounts from Edgewood ISD and San Antonio police about whether a teacher was arrested.

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