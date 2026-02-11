Nathalia Filgueiras Identified as 20-Year-Old Co-Pilot Killed in Florida Learjet Crash

Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, was the co-pilot of a Learjet 60 that crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people on board. She earned her private pilot's license at 17 while in high school.

The family of the young aviator killed in the fiery Learjet crash in Palm Beach County on Sunday confirmed her identity as Nathalia Filgueiras. Filgueiras was 20 years old when she died alongside eight others aboard the aircraft that plummeted into a residential neighborhood in Greenacres.

The Learjet 60 was traveling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when the tragic incident occurred. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine people on board were killed in the disaster that unfolded around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday.

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Emergency crews responded rapidly to the scene on South Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North. Flames erupted along the roadway as thick smoke billowed into the sky following the impact. Authorities shut down Military Trail to contain the blaze and investigate the wreckage.

Filgueiras had gained local attention in 2023 after earning her private pilot's license at just 17 years old while attending West Boca Raton High School. She completed her ground school training in 2020 and learned about aviation from her father, who began flying recreationally in 2018.

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She accumulated 88 hours of flight time before receiving her private pilot certification, a journey funded in part by the School District of Palm Beach County Aviation Academy. In a past interview, she humorously noted that she earned her wings before getting her driver's license, often mentioning her ability to fly despite not being able to drive at the time.

Air traffic control recordings reveal that the flight crew reported ice accumulation and turbulence before the aircraft began to lose altitude rapidly. One pilot informed controllers that they had light clear ice and moderate turbulence, subsequently requesting permission to climb another 2,000 feet.

The situation deteriorated quickly as the aircraft descended at a alarming rate. A pilot radioed that they were descending at 10,000 feet per minute while declaring a mayday emergency. The crew reported an overspeed condition as the plane plummeted toward the ground.

Retired airline captain Michael Coffield stated that investigators will examine the flight data to determine the exact cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched a full investigation into the incident. No injuries on the ground were reported despite the crash occurring in a populated area.

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Filgueiras had recently shared her aviation achievements on social media, highlighting her progress as a pilot alongside her boyfriend. She had graduated from American Flyers flight school, which operates in both Texas and Florida, further demonstrating her dedication to her career in aviation.