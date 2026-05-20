20 Trending News Headlines From Today

This news text lists various trending headlines from today. It covers diverse topics such as international politics, energy trade, security, corruption, health, technology, natural disasters, and ethics.

Putin and Xi hail their friendship and growing energy trade at their meeting in BeijingOfficers who defended Capitol from rioters sue to block payouts from $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization’ fundThe GOP's YOLO caucus is small but growing.

That may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda'We were attacking Harden': Knicks, Brunson go after Cavs veteran to key their improbable comeback'Minotaur,' about murder and corruption in Putin's Russia, jolts the Cannes Film FestivalTrump discloses thousands of stock trades, some in companies directly influenced by his policiesA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in TehranKansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreakWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoArgentines hunting for source of hantavirus outbreak trap rats in southernmost cityOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rally Putin visita China para reafirmar lazos de Rusia mientras Xi busca relaciones estables con EEUU

That may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda'We were attacking Harden': Knicks, Brunson go after Cavs veteran to key their improbable comeback'Minotaur,' about murder and corruption in Putin's Russia, jolts the Cannes Film FestivalTrump discloses thousands of stock trades, some in companies directly influenced by his policiesA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in TehranKansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreakWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoArgentines hunting for source of hantavirus outbreak trap rats in southernmost cityOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rally This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Nov. 20, 2025, shows the spherical bearing and other pieces of the damaged mount of the engine that flew off a UPS cargo plane in Louisville, Ky. , on Nov. 4, 2025.

(National Transportation Safety Board via AP) This photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows UPS plane crash scene, Nov. 6, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. Plumes of smoke rise from the area of a UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry, File) Plumes of smoke rise from the area of a UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.





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