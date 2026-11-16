20 Stories From Ex-Amish People That'll Leave You Speechless

'I mean no disrespect to them at all by saying this, but...'

I've never known much about the Amish lifestyle. I know that many Amish communities value simple, close-knit living and limit their use of modern technology.

But surely, there's so much more to know about what it's actually like to grow up Amish. , I had to take a closer look. From navigating the outside world to relationships, work, and what happens when you decide to leave, here are some of the most eye-opening answers about what growing up Amish was really like:, "I've realized that a lot of people are curious about the lifestyle.

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I saw a lot of fucked-up shit, but I can't really just talk about it. So ask me literally anything!

" Here are the following responses:: "Did you ever feel like, 'This is extreme? ' Did you ever feel like something just isn't right with the way you're being raised? I guess what I'm asking is, did you ever sense that something was….. Amish?

"It's hard to put into words. It was very impressed in us that we were different from the rest of the world. Our whole identity was being Amish and being separated from the outside world. : "I was forced to.

It's very important for women to cover anything that could be mistaken for the human form.

": "A 12-year-old boy died of cancer because his parents believed God would heal him miraculously. At his funeral, his dad begged God to raise him from the dead. It is an incredibly sheltered and repressed culture. There is more incest and perversion that is covered up that can even be imagined, really.

": "Cause it's fun as fuck! I don't really know. Personally, I was so repressed that as soon as I could, I just fucking went for whatever I could.

", "I grew up in a small village in Michigan called Constantine . The village was, and still is, known as the 'seed corn capital of the world.

' There are lots of Amish there. And Mennonites also. I left my community at 18 for Rumspringa. I joined the military and was in for eight years .

I live in Utah now. I haven't been back since. Ask away.

" Here are the following responses:: "How could you keep yourself afloat by yourself at the age of 18? Do you think you are an exception, or can an average Amish person financially sustain themselves at that age if they leave their community? How hard was that?

": "Well… Honestly, I think I made the right decisions to keep myself afloat. Barely, but I did. Joining the military at 18 was what did it. It gave me a platform to stand on, a place to learn, clothes to wear, food to eat, and a roof over my head.

Was it easy? No. What made it even harder was my initial inability to understand technology because I had no experience with it. And I joined as an aviation electronics technician. I had to learn an entire new world at 18 years old.

You have no idea how stupid and out of place I felt at that technical school after boot camp. They put me through three years of school. I mastered my job. I did exceptionally well considering how technologically illiterate I was growing up.

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I am now a robotics engineer for a company that fabricates ICU equipment for hospitals. A lot of people don't leave. It's too daunting out here. I was one of the few black sheep that stayed.

And I don't regret it.

": "You can leave your house in a car if you want. It's usually late teens/early adulthood. 17-22. It varies by community. Ours was 17-19.

You can basically leave your community for a week or two if you want. And live outside the Amish community. If you have money, you can stay in a hotel. If you have non-Amish friends, you can maybe stay at their house for a bit.

It's just a period to see what it's like in the world outside of the community. And you can choose to stay there if you like, or return to the community. For many, the outside is overwhelming. Many return.

Those of us that leave, however, are never allowed back.

": "I have not been in contact with my family since 2008. We are not allowed to return if we choose to leave. We are banished and shunned by the community for choosing to live outside.

": "I live in PA; I believe it's the largest Amish community in the country. From everything I understand, if you do not join the church, which doesn't happen until you are at least 18, you are not shunned. My husband worked with an ex-Amish man; he left before he joined the church and was not shunned. I would have thought that was universal, but it's different in Michigan?

"And you are correct again — you do not become a member until after baptism. And that occurs after Rumspringa. The age may vary by state; I'm not sure of that. I know our community in Michigan; it was 17-22 that members could take leave.

But yes, you are considered an 'adult' once you have done Rumspringa and you are baptized into the faith shortly after.

": "Sex? Nothing until I was 20, honestly. I have learned how to enjoy sex now that I'm 35 . But in the beginning, it was very strange.

So, as per tradition, Amish couples sleep with a divider separating them. Or separate beds. Even married couples sometimes. Usually that is reserved for couples who aren't yet wed, but soon to be married.

However, sometimes the divider sticks around for a while. Relationships? I never really had anything like that until I was on my own. I had crushes on guys, sure.

I wanted what any teenager wanted. But we had rules, and I followed them. Unfortunately, I did not know how to really navigate all of that. I ended up in a severely toxic and abusive relationship after I got out of the military.

I was in it for six years . I was in the hospital several times, and he went to jail at least six times for assault. He broke my car windshield with a liquor bottle, stabbed me, choked me…. I never saw how bad it was until finally about a year ago.

I left him and never looked back. And I have since met the man of my dreams . I never figured out relationships until I was an adult. I thought everyone was good.

And everyone deserved a second/third/fourth/fifth chance. I was very ignorant about what relationships were. : "Yes and no. It's mostly folklore.

We do have community healers. And, in the older sense, what you refer to as 'witch doctors' are called ': "Did you ever see families go through heartbreak when their children left? Was it a grieving process, or did they just move on like they never existed?

": "Personally, I did not. There's not much public emotion expressed in the community. If the families did grieve, they did it away from the eyes of everyone else. Things always continued as normal every day, with or without people.

": "Honestly? I'd buy that over anything else. Not boasting, but yeah, the Amish make some damn good-quality stuff. 😂 Mennonites do, too!

And also bread. If you ever see an Amish bake sale… get the bread LOL. Trust me. It's delicious.

": "I do. Honestly, I miss the quietness and simplicity. I live in the city now, which is much different from the life I lived growing up.

However, it's a very sensitive lifestyle. And... It's not who I am anymore. I couldn't do it again.

Not at my age . In the Amish community, women my age are already wed with multiple children. We aren't allowed to work outside the house or cut our hair . Honestly… I could not sit around doing housework and raising children all day, every day.

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Yes, I miss how simple things were. But that was when I was a kid. Looking back, as an adult now, it looks very boring and tedious.

": "What's the cutoff for what's considered an acceptable technology? For example, do y'all take antibiotics? How are decisions like that made?

": "This is a good question. And it's a fine line, honestly. Technology, as far as motorized things and electronics — that's a no. However, medicine is acceptable under certain conditions. There are times when members will go to a modern doctor if they are very ill.

They try to take care of many things within the community; however, we don’t have surgeons on-site. For example, if a member is very ill and sees a doctor outside, they are allowed to take the prescribed medications. Most don't, though. They will either avoid going to the doctor completely or avoid filling a prescription.

This is their choice. But it usually doesn’t end well.

": "Do you miss your parents and family? Do you think they would see you if you attempted to visit?

": "This is a heavy question. I feel obligated to say yes; I do miss them. And a few years ago, I suppose that would be true.

However, I've been gone for almost 17 years now. So to answer your question honestly, I don't think I do anymore. And I mean no disrespect to them at all by saying this, but it's almost like they have passed away for me. It's the same kind of feeling.

": "I was at the Washington, D.C. , airport the other day and noticed there were three Amish people waiting to board my flight to Houston. I was fascinated by what they might have thought of the rest of us. Can you tell me how Amish people typically perceive regular Americans when away from home?

": "Well, what I was taught when I was younger is that you don't converse with others outside of your community. If they come up and talk to you, you can respond accordingly.

However, when traveling, especially by plane and not by buggy, we feel very out of place and anxious. It's not that we think anything about the other people, honestly. We just want to be away from the feeling of modern society. Everyone is on their phones, computers, and other devices.

When that's all around you, and it's something you don't have, you start to feel smothered and anxious. I never remember thinking about the people around me when I was younger. But I remember I was intimidated by any kind of technology.

": "I am not sure if you are male or female, but I wanted to ask what it was like to assimilate while wearing modest clothing. Also, a bit light-hearted: what childhood memories do you have that you really cherish?

" The clothing was not really an issue for me. It was a bit odd at first because I went from dresses to a uniform when I joined the military. Honestly, I think the hardest thing for me was when they cut my hair in boot camp . That was a shock.

But I got used to wearing regular clothes pretty easily. One of my favorite memories? I have a few, actually. I used to love playing in the corn fields.

We had 'tassel wars.

' Where you'd pull the top off the corn and throw it at someone like a giant dart. And one time my dad somehow acquired a ton of bubble wrap. He laid it out on the driveway, and my brother, a bunch of the community kids, and I all rode over it on our bicycles.

": "Yes. If you decide to stay in the outside world, you cannot come back. Once you are released in your late teens for Rumspringa, you have approximately two weeks to decide whether to return, be baptized, and stay with your community, or remain on your own. A: "Oh, whoa, not gonna lie, that is quite the opposite of what I was expecting; that’s amazing!!!

How did that transition from zero technology to 100% technology go for you?

": "Well, I joined the military at 18 and was in for eight years. I received extensive technical training and hands-on experience. I worked on fighter jets when I was in. I was an aviation electronics technician.

A lot of that carried over into my work as a civilian. I got out in 2016. I lived in California at the time and got a job here in Utah when I got out of the military. And yeah, it is quite the opposite.

It was a learning curve for sure, LOL. But I gained military experience, went to college at the same time, and became a qualified electrician... I did a lot to get where I am. And I'm proud of myself every day.

And even if I could go back to my family, they wouldn't understand any of it. Which is fine. Because I'm happy where I am now.

": "Honestly? It was very busy. Seven days a week, sun up to sun down. Farming, planting, household chores, cleaning... etc. No electricity, running water, power tools...

So nothing was convenient, and everything took longer.

"Now I want to hear from you! If you grew up Amish or know someone who did, share your experiences in the comments or use the form below to remain anonymous!