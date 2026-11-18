A judge rejected the Trump administration’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit over USDA funding rules that could affect SNAP.

A federal judge has rejected the Trump administration's bid to dismiss a lawsuit over U.S. Department of Agriculture funding conditions that states say could impact the nation's largest food welfare program.

Democratic attorneys general from 20 states, led by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, filed a lawsuit in March that argues the USDA is attempting to unlawfully tie federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program , the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children , and school lunch programs, among others, to the Trump administration's policies on immigration, gender and diversity. U.S. District Judge Myong Joun ruled on November 16 that the lawsuit could proceed, rejecting a Trump administration request to have the case dismissed.

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The case is one of several that have challenged the Trump administration's attempts to tie grant funding for several federal departments to adherence with its policies. In two similar lawsuits, states challenged requirements to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement to receive transportation and homeland security grants. Federal judges blocked those requirements in 2025, and the administration later dropped both appeals. Newsweek has contacted the USDA and Attorney General Campbell's office for comment via email outside of regular working hours.

The Lawsuit In December 2025, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins directed USDA agencies to adhere with new funding terms when making new awards or significantly changing existing ones. The four conditions require states to follow federal anti-discrimination policies, set by President Donald Trump in January 2025, to receive funding, as well as restrict funding tied to what the administration calls "gender ideology," transgender participation in women’s sports and benefits for unlawful immigrants.

Massachusetts, 19 other states and Washington, D.C. sued in March this year, arguing the conditions are unrelated to the purpose of USDA funding and are "vague, extraneous, and unreasoned. ” The lawsuit argued they violate the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law that sets out how agencies make rules and allows courts to overturn decisions that lack adequate explanation, have skipped required steps or exceed legal authority.

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The states argued the lawsuit gave them an "unlawful choice": to either accept the conditions or potentially lose billions of dollars in federal assistance "that supports essential food, agriculture, forestry, and nutrition programs.

" The plaintiff states said they receive over $74 billion from the USDA annually which could be affected. "This attack on vital programs is just another line item in the president's long list ​of failed attempts to weaponize essential funding as a political bargaining chip," California Attorney General Rob Bonta, one of plaintiffs, said ​in a statement issued in March. "It was illegal before, and it's still illegal now.

" The USDA has argued the conditions will "promote the sound stewardship of taxpayer dollars" and that the states have only speculated whether they will be applied to funding for nutrition programs. Judge's Decision The judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the disputed terms in June after finding the states were likely to succeed in their challenge.

The Trump administration then asked for the case to be dismissed in July, arguing that the threat to SNAP and other programs was speculative because the USDA had never applied the conditions to federal-state nutrition programs, and that it did not plan to do so. That request was denied in the latest ruling, owing to the broad wording of Rollins' directive and the USDA's decision to withdraw its existing civil rights guidance for nutrition programs, according to the filing.

What Happens Next The ruling means the lawsuit can now proceed, and the court still has to decide whether the USDA has the authority to impose the conditions and whether it gave states clear enough instructions to implement them. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Richard Percival and Emma Lee-Sangthat argues the USDA is attempting to unlawfully tie federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program , the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children , and school lunch programs, among others, to the Trump administration's policies on immigration, gender and diversity.

The case is one of several that have challenged the Trump administration's attempts to tie grant funding for several federal departments to adherence with its policies. In two similar lawsuits, states challenged requirements to cooperate with federalset by President Donald Trump in January 2025, to receive funding, as well as restrict funding tied to what the administration calls"gender ideology," transgender participation in women’s sports and benefits for unlawful immigrants.

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Massachusetts, 19 other states and Washington, D.C. sued in March this year, arguing the conditions are unrelated to the purpose of USDA funding and are"vague, extraneous, and unreasoned. ” The lawsuit argued they violate the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law that sets out how agencies make rules and allows courts to overturn decisions that lack adequate explanation, have skipped required steps or exceed legal authority.

The states argued the lawsuit gave them an"unlawful choice": to either accept the conditions or potentially lose billions of dollars in federal assistance"that supports essential food, agriculture, forestry, and nutrition programs.

" The plaintiff states said they receive over $74 billion from the USDA annually which could be affected. "This attack on vital programs is just another line item in the president's long list ​of failed attempts to weaponize essential funding as a political bargaining chip," California Attorney General Rob Bonta, one of plaintiffs, said ​in a statement issued in March. "It was illegal before, and it's still illegal now.

" The USDA has argued the conditions will"promote the sound stewardship of taxpayer dollars" and that the states have only speculated whether they will be applied to funding for nutrition programs. The judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the disputed terms in June after finding the states were likely to succeed in their challenge.

The Trump administration then asked for the case to be dismissed in July, arguing that the threat to SNAP and other programs was speculative because the USDA had never applied the conditions to federal-state nutrition programs, and that it did not plan to do so. That request was denied in the latest ruling, owing to the broad wording of Rollins' directive and the USDA's decision to withdraw its existing civil rights guidance for nutrition programs, according to the filing.

The ruling means the lawsuit can now proceed, and the court still has to decide whether the USDA has the authority to impose the conditions and whether it gave states clear enough instructions to implement them.