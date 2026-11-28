Notes on performances, starters, and career stats for the Seminoles.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels pushes Florida Gators defensive lineman Brendan Bett away from him. The Florida Gators defeated the Florida State Seminoles 26-10 in Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Florida State Seminoles couldn't overcome offensive ineptitude and a pathetic display of punting on Black Friday. Despite showing a ton of fight on defense, the Florida Gators walked out of Tallahassee with a 26-10 victory. Quarterback Ashton Daniels had a rough night, adding two more interceptions to bump his season total up to 16. Luckily for Seminole fans, they'll never have to watch him play in garnet and gold ever again.

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If anything, it was a fitting end to Mike Norvell's last true chapter at Florida State. Even though Rick Stockstill led the Seminoles this last month, it was Norvell who created this mess. Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To Florida Florida State Seminoles head coach Rick Stockstill claps for players as they huddle for a timeout. The Florida Gators defeated the Florida State Seminoles 26-10 in Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.