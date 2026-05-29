$20 million lawsuit accuses DA's office, police of 'maliciously prosecuting' Utah teen

A multi-million dollar lawsuit could leave taxpayers holding the bill as the plaintiffs accuse the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office - the West Valley

A 14-year-old boy, prosecuted for murder after stabbing a man threatening him with a gun - but was he prosecuted fairly? A multi-million dollar lawsuit could leave taxpayers holding the bill as the plaintiffs accuse the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office - the West Valley City Police Department and multiple people in those organizations including the District Attorney himself, Sim Gill of trying to railroad a 14-year-old boy.

The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah and seeks a minimum of $20 million dollars for allegedly violating the teen boy's constitutional rights. 2News Investigates has spent more than a year deeply reporting on the prosecution and incarceration of Emiliano. The 63-page civil complaint, known as a "Section 1983 Claim," that provides a legal remedy when a person acting under the authority of state law violates a plaintiff’s federally protected rights was filed by attorneys Scott Young and Nathan Evershed for Emiliano's mother on behalf of her son.

It alleges a series of decisions amounted to “malicious prosecution” of Emiliano which led to him being “improperly incarcerated” for over a year. The defendants from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office named in their individual capacity include Sim Gill, Anna Rossi Anderson, Adrianna Davis, and Josh Graves. West Valley City police detectives Josue Llil and Jeff Nelson are also named individually.

Salt Lake County and the City of West Valley are defendants listed as governmental entities.2News Investigates: Alleged inappropriate relationship's impact on teen charged w/ murderSalt Lake County District Attorney's Office disqualified from Emiliano caseGov. Cox doubts Salt Lake Co. District Attorney: 'I can't take him at his word on this'Judge dismisses murder case against Utah teen citing self-defense, lack of evidence Emiliano was 14 years old on August 17, 2023, when 24-year-old Niusami Auelua, an Adult Probation and Parole fugitive who had extremely high levels of methamphetamine in his system rode up to a car Emiliano was sitting in with a gun and demanded money.

Emiliano says he stabbed Auelua, in self-defense. Auelua fled after robbing Emiliano of his backpack, then collapsed and died in the park. The lawsuit states, four days later the district attorney’s office decided not to charge Emiliano with any crime because the video “conclusively showed he was robbed at gunpoint and acted in self-defense.

"At the heart of the complaint an “inappropriate romantic relationship” between Salt Lake County Deputy District Attorney Adrianna Davis and West Valley City Police Detective Josue Llil, both of whom were separately married. The complaint alleges “Davis's text messages make clear she was concerned about Llil ending the relationship, so she began to review Emiliano's case again in order to spend more time with Detective Llil and other West Valley City officers and to curry favor with them.

” The inappropriate romantic relationship was never disclosed to Emiliano or his previous defense attorney. The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah and seeks a minimum of $20 million dollars.

Meghann Mills was a senior Deputy District Attorney and Supervisor of the Juvenile Crimes Division in Gill's office and emails indicate she warned DA Gill and Anna Rossi Anderson among others about this inappropriate romantic relationship for months providing text messages to her bosses. But Mills said it fell on deaf ears and the administration worked hard to cover it up and made her out the be the bad guy when she blew the whistle.

"He was willing to throw a kid away in order to protect his own," Mills told 2News Investigates in early 2025 before our original reporting began airing on KUTV 2 News in March. The lawsuit repeatedly alleges senior leadership in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office concealed the conflict rather than correcting it. It also alleges Davis and detectives Llil and Nelson fabricated evidence and drafted a probable cause affidavit containing “intentional misstatements and material omissions.

” Among the allegations: the complaint contends the trio omitted video evidence showing Auelua holding the gun during the fight and physically attacking Emiliano while Emiliano remained under threat of being shot, as were others nearby. The lawsuit also alleges they falsely claimed Emiliano’s friend was celebrating after the stabbing. The complaint states, “This never happened. The video shows no celebration.

Ms. Davis, Detective Llil, and Detective Nelson likely included this misrepresentation to suggest E. E. wasn’t defending himself and he and his friends teamed up on Mr. Auelua and they were happy about what transpired . ” It further states, “these misrepresentations about the video, taken together, completely distort what occurred. ”Emiliano later accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September 2024.

Approximately three months later, Graves admitted internally to Mills as she was preparing to resign, that a murder charge should not have been filed. The Dec. 9, 2024, email said, “I agree that it should not have been filed as murder.

” The lawsuit accuses the defendants of conspiring to deprive Emiliano of his constitutional rights, including “Failing to correct these injustices, even after one of the co-conspirators, Mr. Graves, admitted in a December 9, 2024, email, ‘I agree that it should not have been filed as murder. ’” On December 9, 2024, Salt Lake County Deputy District Attorney Josh Graves agreed the case against Emiliano should not have been filed as murder.

In March 2025, Emiliano’s manslaughter conviction was vacated at the request of the district attorney’s office which acknowledged discovery violations involving the failure to disclose several pieces of evidence. The petition reverted back to the original filing by Davis, and the district attorney’s office continued to prosecute Emiliano for murder fighting against a motion to disqualify the DA’s office and dismissal of the case.

In May 2025, Judge David Johnson of the Utah Third District Juvenile Court disqualified the entire Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office from the case. In his 15-page decision, Johnson wrote, “The Court does not seek to manage prosecutorial staffing or decisions, but to protect the minor's due process rights and uphold public confidence in the justice system.

Where the Office has withheld the results of its investigation, failed to disclose a known inappropriate personal relationship, and issued communications that may chill prosecutorial independence, disqualification is not an overreach --- it is a necessary safeguard against structural unfairness the Office has not adequately addressed. ” “In light of the cumulative missteps by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office including failures to disclose conflicts, a lack of transparency, and conduct giving rise to serious ethical concerns – the Court finds that the resulting appearance of impropriety can only be resolved by disqualifying the Office from further participation.

” He also wrote, “The cumulative effect of the Office's conduct including its failure to disclose potential conflicts that might have affected material charging decisions, the lack of transparency regarding internal investigations, the failure to disclose important discovery and the resulting appearance of impropriety undermines public confidence in the fairness of the proceedings. ” Stewart Young, a criminal deputy attorney general with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, was assigned as special prosecutor.

Young said he could not “disprove” a self-defense claim and joined Emiliano’s motion to dismiss the case. On Aug. 25, 2025, Judge Johnson dismissed the case against Emiliano with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. A recent photo of Emiliano - attorneys for his mother filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking a minimum of $20 million dollars. Utah Taxpayers Association President Billy Hesterman reviewed the complaint, prior to agreeing to be interviewed for this report.

He reacted to the amount, saying, “Wow. I mean it’s a large number. ” He added, “If someone's really willing to go down this road that means they probably have a fair case to make. ” 2News Investigates contacted Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and all members of the county council seeking a response to the lawsuit.

Salt Lake County Communications Director Eric Biggart provided answers to our questions regarding how the county covers claims. Biggart said the county does not carry insurance for these types of claims or lawsuits.

“Unlike many cities, the County does not pay into an insurance pool,” Biggart said. “But should a judgment be entered against the County it would be paid out of the ‘Government Immunity Fund’ which is a restricted account, the funds for which are paid for from Salt Lake County tax revenue. ” Biggart confirmed litigation costs and any judgment are paid from county revenue, meaning taxes.

Asked about the possibility of a tax increase, Hesterman said, “Will it result in a tax increase uh, that probably remains to be seen. ” He said if Salt Lake County and West Valley City do not prevail, “There are some probably really tough conversations that will have to be had by the different councils that oversee the budgets in those entities. ” He added, “And making sure that they can pay what’s due and possibly have a tax increase.

” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill respectfully declined our request for an on-camera interview but sent the following email response: “We've been notified about the filing. We are currently working our way through the submitted complaint. We intend to vigorously defend the work of this office and its prosecutors in the proper context of the courtroom. ” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill declined an on-camera interview and instead issued a statement.

After noticing a signature on the summons on the federal court docket, 2News Investigates asked DA Gill who would represent him and the other defendants from his office. But he declined to tell us. Gill said, “At this early stage of the litigation we have shared all the information we are able to.

” Repeated requests to West Valley City Manager Ifo Pili and Roxeanne Vainuku, Deputy Director of Communications, seeking comment and about potential taxpayer impacts were not acknowledged. 2News Investigates is trying to determine if West Valley City will retain outside attorneys to represent the city and detectives Llil and Nelson, who are named individually. We submitted a public records request seeking any retainer agreement and billing records associated with this lawsuit to the West Valley City Attorney and were told the request has been turned over to the Legal and Communications department. 2News Investigates has reached out to each person individually named in this lawsuit seeking comment but have not heard back from anyone.

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