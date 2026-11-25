Twenty dogs rescued from a Pasadena residence after welfare complaints are now available for adoption or foster care through Pasadena Humane. The animals, part of a larger group of over 30 rescued, have received veterinary care and are enrolled in the Pawsitive Start training program to help them find loving families.

Twenty dogs rescued from a Pasadena home after complaints about their welfare and living conditions were awaiting adoptive or foster homes Wednesday at Pasadena Humane.

The dogs were among more than 30 animals removed from the home last week and later released from an evidentiary hold after being surrendered to Pasadena Humane, according to the organization. Animal control officers made multiple attempts to work with the owner to address ongoing concerns about the dogs before obtaining a search warrant authorizing their removal, officials said. The dogs underwent veterinary examinations and health assessments after arriving at the Pasadena facility.

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Animals found to be injured received medical treatment and additional care as needed. All 20 dogs are enrolled in Pasadena Humane's Pawsitive Start program, which provides newly adopted pets with additional training support.

“These dogs have been through a lot, and we're eager to give them the opportunity to experience all the wonderful things that come with being part of a loving family,” Pasadena Humane Director of Placement Izzy Nidetz said in a statement last week. “There would be no better way to celebrate the holidays than by giving these dogs the fresh start they deserve.

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” People interested in adopting or fostering were encouraged to visit Pasadena Humane and meet the dogs, along with cats and other animals available for adoption. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. The adoption window is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 361 S. Raymond Ave.

Additional information on adoption and fostering, including available pets, is available at