French environmental giant Veolia has launched a battery recycling facility in France’s Grand Est region, aiming to keep critical raw materials on European soil.

Currently, intense foreign competition drives massive exports of this material to Asia for processing. Nearly 700,000 tonnes of batteries are projected to reach the end of their life across Europe in the coming years.

After years of shipping valuable battery waste abroad and paying a steep strategic price to buy back the refined metals, Europe is reclaiming its supply chain. French environmental giant Veolia has launched a battery recycling facility in France’s Grand Est region to keep valuable raw materials on European soil.

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“For too long, Europe has watched its strategic raw materials leave the continent, only to import finished products from elsewhere,” said Stéphane Séjourné, Executive Vice President of the European Commission. “We must break free from this cycle of dependency. This new plant in the Grand Est region is ‘Made in Europe’ in action: resources recycled in Europe, processed in Europe, to power our batteries in Europe. ”Currently, intense foreign competition drives massive exports of this material to Asia for processing.

Veolia’s facility uses proprietary hydrometallurgy technology to interrupt that outflow, extracting more than 90 percent of the cobalt, nickel, and copper trapped inside the powder. US researchers build $450 bioprinter that prints living structures over 100 layers tall Conventional smelting, known as pyrometallurgy, demands extreme heat, consumes massive amounts of energy, and yields lower-purity metals. Veolia’s chemical-based process operates at far lower temperatures and uses much less power.

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This gentle approach extracts battery-grade minerals ready for immediate reuse in European manufacturing. The goals set in numbers is huge. Each year, the plant will process roughly 7,000 tonnes of black mass sourced from France, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. That volume equals aboutAll these efforts are important for the continent’s green transition.

Within the next five years, nearly 700,000 tonnes of batteries are projected to reach the end of their life across Europe. Those spent units hold more than one billion euros in recoverable strategic metals. Capturing that value locally is seen as essential for establishing a true “battery-to-battery” manufacturing loop.prevents toxic pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and eases pressure on raw material extraction.

To enforce this shift, European legislators introduced strict rules requiring new batteries to include, reaching 26% cobalt, 15% nickel, and 12% lithium by 2036. These regulations also mandate recycling recovery rates of 95% for cobalt, copper, and nickel, alongside 80% for lithium by 2031. The French facility acts as the downstream anchor for a wider continental network. Veolia is simultaneously deploying upstream battery-dismantling projects across the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Slovenia to ensure a steady pipeline of feedstock.

Regional leaders view the investment as both an economic engine and a strategic shield. Franck Leroy, President of the Grand Est Region, praised the facility as an industrial showcase that proves local partnerships can build a circular economy while reinforcing European energy sovereignty. Industry analysts and policymakers agree that technology alone will not secure the supply chain.

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Sustained public backing and strict regulatory frameworks, including the EU Battery Regulation and the upcoming Circular Economy Act, remain vital to ensureMrigakshi is a science journalist who enjoys writing about space exploration, biology, and technological innovations. Her work has been featured in well-known publications including Nature India, Supercluster, The Weather Channel and Astronomy magazine. If you have pitches in mind, please do not hesitate to email her.