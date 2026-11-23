Crimestoppers offers £20,000 for information leading to the arrest of gunmen who targeted Lauryn Wishart in Glasgow. Learn about the investigation and how to help.

A £20,000 financial reward has been established to help Police Scotland identify and convict the individuals responsible for the attempted murder of Lauryn Wishart. The charity Crime stoppers announced this five-figure sum to encourage the public to provide anonymous tips regarding the violent incident in Glasgow. The targeted attack occurred in the Lambhill area, leaving the 27-year-old law graduate with life-threatening injuries.

Reward Details and Submission Rules

Crimestoppers is offering the £20,000 specifically for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting. The reward applies only to tips passed through their independent charity channel, not to information given directly to the police. Tips submitted via the online portal established by Police Scotland will not qualify for the cash prize.

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The deadline for submitting qualifying information expires on Saturday, February 20. Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team emphasized that the charity can pass anonymous information to officers, allowing for a full investigation. She expressed gratitude for the support while urging those with knowledge of the crime to come forward.

Investigation Focus on Mitsubishi Outlander

Police are currently investigating a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander spotted driving near Ms Wishart's home around the time of the shooting. Officers believe a similar vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 3.30am last Thursday in the Tollcross area, located six miles away from the crime scene. Forensic teams are examining the burnt car to determine if it is linked to the attempted murder.

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Detectives from the Major Investigation Team have spoken to approximately 100 locals during a high-visibility stop-and-talk operation. Uniformed officers continue to patrol the Eynort Street area where the incident took place. The gunman remains at large, and Police Scotland has not confirmed if the attack is gang-related despite Lambhill being associated with clashes between the Lyons and Daniel clans.

Victim Condition and Suspect Links

Lauryn Wishart remains in a critical but stable condition in the hospital following the assault in her family home just before midnight on Monday, November 16. Her family was present during the shooting but escaped without harm. Police have not disclosed the number of times she was shot or the full extent of her injuries. The intended victim of the targeted attack is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Reports suggest Ms Wishart's partner is Josh Stevenson, who has a previous criminal conviction for stabbing a man in Turkey in 2014. Stevenson was jailed after attacking a teenage holidaymaker named Declan McNulty, who required a ten-hour surgery for liver damage. Police have not confirmed if Mr Stevenson was the intended target of this latest shooting.

Community Impact and Forensic Review

Police are urging residents to review dash-cam, doorbell, and personal footage that may capture the suspect or the vehicle involved. Detective Chief Inspector McCulloch thanked locals for their patience and support as enquiries progress. She stressed that protecting someone capable of shooting a young woman in her bed is unacceptable and urged people to follow their conscience.

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The operation has been described as productive, with officers following up on all information received from the community. The reward mechanism highlights the difficulty police face in obtaining witness testimony in serious crime cases. Crimestoppers remains the primary avenue for anonymous tips that can directly impact the outcome of the Major Investigation Team case.