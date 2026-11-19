A 2-year-old girl who wandered from her yard in Eloy, Arizona, wearing only a diaper was found alive after about seven hours by a volunteer searcher. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Two-year-old Vella Campillo was found alive and uninjured after a desperate seven-hour search through the freezing Arizona desert. The toddler was located just after midnight on Wednesday by volunteer searcher Jay Stewart, who lives near her family in Pinal County. She had wandered away from her home outside Eloy wearing only a diaper during the day.

Jay Stewart, a father and grandfather who responded to a plea for help from local authorities, discovered Vella curled up under a bush. He had been searching on foot for three hours when he heard her cry and spotted her with his flashlight. The child was cold and frightened but physically unharmed when Stewart picked her up.

Also read Toddler found safe after overnight search in Eloy, Arizona

The missing child was last seen in her yard around 5 p.m. on Tuesday before she wandered off into the remote area. Stewart described the moment of discovery as a life-changing event that he would never forget. He recalled how the scared child popped out from the bush and clung to him tightly.

Stewart immediately tucked the shivering toddler inside his jacket to preserve her body heat. He expressed deep empathy for the parents, noting that he could not imagine the terror they were experiencing. He stated that neighbors simply do what they can to help without expecting thanks.

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Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple praised Stewart as the hero who saved the child. The sheriff noted that standard thermal drones failed to detect the toddler because her small body produced insufficient heat. The rapid drop in temperature during the winter night made the search exceptionally dangerous for the small child.

The massive operation involved more than 100 people searching on foot. Law enforcement agencies also deployed helicopters and drones to comb the extensive desert terrain. Officials described the rescue as a miraculous outcome given the harsh environmental conditions.

Vella was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure following her rescue. Department of Child Safety officials confirmed they are investigating the incident as standard protocol. They believe the case likely involved a young child simply wandering off from her home.

Sheriff Teeple emphasized that remote desert areas can become extremely cold very quickly. He explained that this fact is often forgotten during the winter months. The combination of cold and isolation posed a severe threat to the toddler.

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Stewart remained modest about his role in the rescue during a press conference. He insisted that everyone involved in the search effort deserved recognition as a hero. The community continues to celebrate the safe return of the young girl.