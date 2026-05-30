2-year-old child in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Avondale pool

A 2-year-old child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from an inflatable pool at an Avondale home. Police officers and medical personnel performed lifesaving measures at the scene. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several areas in Arizona.

A 2-year-old child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from an inflatable pool at an Avondale home on Friday afternoon. Police officers and medical personnel performed lifesaving measures at the scene near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road after receiving a call around 3:40 p.m. When officers arrived, the child had already been removed from the water.

Officers immediately began lifesaving measures until Avondale Fire and Medical personnel arrived and took over care. Details regarding on how the child wound up in the pool are not available as officers are still on scene conducting their investigation. The severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several areas in Arizona, including the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino, Navajo, and Apache counties. The warning is in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

The affected areas include the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, and Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County. The severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264.

The warning is in effect from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday





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Avondale Arizona Severe Thunderstorm Warning Little Colorado River Valley Avondale Police Department

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