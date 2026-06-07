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2-year-old among 5 injured after car crashes into Chicago Chipotle: police

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2-year-old among 5 injured after car crashes into Chicago Chipotle: police
IlCook CountyChicago
📆6/7/2026 2:42 AM
📰fox32news
46 sec. here / 6 min. at publisher
📊News: 36% · Publisher: 51%

A 2-year-old boy and four other victims were injured after a car drove through a Chipotle on Saturday, according to officials.

A 96-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed his Hyundai Sonata into a Chipotle in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Five people inside the restaurant, including a 2-year-old boy, were injured and transported or taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A 2-year-old boy and four other victims were injured after a car drove through a Chipotle on Saturday, according to officials. Around 1:52 p.m., a 2007 Hyundai Sonata crashed into a Chipotle in the 5300 block of S. Pulaski Road, according to police.

The driver was a 96-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency, which prevented him from stopping before the accident, police say. Police say five victims inside the building sustained injuries: a 35-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, an adult man, a 29-year-old man, and a 2-year-old boy. A 50-year-old took himself to a local hospital, so did the adult man of an unknown age.

A 29-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were both transported to Stroger Hospital for observation in good condition.

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