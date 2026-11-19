Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, police said.

Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, police said. Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. near 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street.

They found two victims with gunshot wounds to their thighs about two blocks apart. The Seattle Fire Department said paramedics transported a man about 34 years old from the area of 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. AMR transported a man about 49 years old from the area of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street to a hospital, also in stable condition, Seattle Fire said.

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The Real Time Crime Center provided video of the shootings and information about the suspect’s direction of travel. Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. A 14-year-old driver was hospitalized with broken bones after a fiery three-car crash in a work zone on Interstate 5 near State Route 516 early Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

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