After suffering a tough loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were aiming to bounce back at home against the Miami Heat on

Nov 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James reacts after his three pointer against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectto the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were aiming to bounce back at home against the Miami Heat on Thanksgiving Eve. They were able to do so, despite being without star center Joel Embiid, who was ruled out of the game due to illness.

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It was a close contest, but the Sixers were able to pull out a 111-104 victory to move to 15-4 on the season and keep theirLeBron James came out of the gate fast against his former franchise. After knocking down four of his five attempts from beyond the arc, James continued his hot shooting in the first half against Miami by converting all three of his attempts from long range.