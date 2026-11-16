2 Winners, 2 Losers in Raptors vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors played a close matchup with the defending champion New York Knicks.

The Toronto Raptors are still on a losing streak after falling 112-108 to the New York Knicks inside Scotiabank Arena.were tied at 90 with a little over a minute to go.

The two teams traded baskets down the stretch to make it a 92-92 game in the final possessions. Karl-Anthony Towns hit a massive three-pointer from the top of the key with 18.7 seconds to go to give New York a three-point lead.with a game-tying shot of his own with 12.5 seconds to go, which sent the game to overtime.

Also read 2 Winners, 2 Losers From UNC Basketball’s Brutal Loss to Georgia

In the bonus action, the Knicks took a 3-point lead into the final seconds of the game, but the Raptors couldn't connect with a game-tying shot from Barnes. Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after the game against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After missing the last three games due to a groin injury, Barnes returned to the court with a vengeance.

He scored a game-high 30 points on 13 of 27 shooting from the field, including 4 of 7 from downtown. Barnes kept the Raptors in the game for all four quarters and overtime, and it was a valiant effort from him. Unfortunately for the Raptors, it came with a loss at the end of the night. Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead during the third quarter.

Advertisement

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Jamal Shed came off the bench and was a strong force on the offensive end. He scored 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field, including 3 of 6 from downtown. Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter passes the ball away. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the second straight game, Walter struggled on the offensive end of the floor.

In 35 minutes, he only scored seven points on just 2 of 8 shots from the floor, including 1 of 6 from downtown. It was a frustrating night shooting for Walter, as he also had four defensive fouls. The Raptors need more from Walter if he is going to be a long-term starter for the team.

This has been his best season to date, averaging 11.1 points per game, so there is hope that this is just a fluke rather than a pattern. Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle looks on against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After scoring in double figures in three consecutive games, Jamison Battle struggled offensively against the Knicks. He went scoreless in eight minutes of action, missing all three of his shots from the floor.

The Knicks and Raptors will play once more on Tuesday night inside Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app. Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI.

Advertisement

He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.