2 Winners, 2 Losers in Raptors Loss vs. LeBron-Less 76ers

The Toronto Raptors couldn't get it done in the City of Brotherly Love against the Philadelphia 76ers.

were among those who did not participate in the contest. The Sixers were able to take advantage of Toronto being without its top two players, which resulted in the team's third consecutive loss.

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles the ball up court during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect RJ Barrett had an incredible performance against the Sixers. He made 13 of his 20 shots from the field, including 4 of 7 from downtown, for a team-high 31 points. He also had 14 rebounds, matching one of his best rebounding performances of his career.

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He was one shy of his career high, but he helped the team crash the glass, accounting for nearly half of the team's rebounds. Barrett has stepped up to the plate with Barnes and Leonard on the sidelines, but his efforts were not enough to withstand the offensive firepower Philadelphia had from their deeper bench. Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey dribbles past Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Immanuel Quickley also bounced back after a difficult performance against the Boston Celtics. He scored 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting and made 7 of his 8 free-throw attempts. Quickley is also shouldering the load of the offense with so many key players out, and the team would not have been as close to the victory without him. Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves shoots the ball.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Graves struggled to find a rhythm on offense, going scoreless in 13 minutes of action. He was also a -13 on the court, which is a sign that his minutes were not very productive. Graves hustled on the glass and made some strong defensive plays, but it wasn't enough to have a huge impact in the game.

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead dribbles against the Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Jamal Shead managed to make just one of his seven shots from the field in 22 minutes on the floor. While he had five assists, one shy of the team high, he struggled to generate his own shot, which could have been the difference in the game. The Raptors returned to the court on Sunday to take on the defending champion New York Knicks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on TSN or stream it on the TSN app. Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025.

He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.