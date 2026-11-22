Here are a few winners and losers from Duke's fourth win of the year.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes adjustments against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectover Washington State in Palm Springs on Saturday night. It definitely wasn't an overly inspiring performance from Duke against a Cougars club that was 2-3 heading into the game, but a win is a win at the end of the day.

Also read Biggest Winners and Losers from UNC’s Ugly Loss At Virginia

With No. 3 UConn looming on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, this year's Duke club is still far from a finished product and will need to make some serious adjustments to have a shot at Dan Hurley's Huskies. Here are a few big winners and losers from Duke's sketchy win over Wazzu.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic controls the ball in front of Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectJon Scheyer went with a new starting five against Washington State: Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, Sebastian Wilkins, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and Patrick Ngongba.

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It's the first time this season that sophomore Dame Sarr came off the bench, and it seemed to give him a bit of extra juice. The sophomore was especially impactful in the first half, notching 10 points, three assists, and two steals while knocking down two threes in 13 minutes in the first half.

Sarr ended the night with 14 points, four rebounds, a team-high four assists, and two steals on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range.of major breakout potential in the preseason; it just hasn't fully materialized yet in the regular season. The 6'8" wing can be this team's best all-around player, and Saturday night was a good sign.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II drives to the basket past Illinois Fighting Illini center Jason Jakstys during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectis this team's best and most proven all-around scorer, but he's still finding his footing in Durham.

In the meantime, the Blue Devils need a go-to guy they can rely on to score. Patrick Ngongba is the most obvious candidate, and his aggressiveness and intent at establishing himself in the paint took a step forward against Washington State. The junior notched a game-high 24 points, nine boards , two assists, and three blocks on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 10-of-12 shooting from the charity stripe.

The next step for the 6'11" big man is maintaining that level of production against good teams. Ngongba went for 11 points on 2-of-7 shooting against Michigan State and seven points on 1-of-4 shooting against Illinois. Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster reacts on the bench during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMaybe the biggest reason Washington State stayed in this game and legitimately had a chance to win was capitalizing on the Blue Devils' careless, unforced turnovers. Duke coughed it up 16 times, which turned into 21 Wazzu points, making up about 30% of their total scoring. So many of those turnovers were just completely unforced, and, simply put, it's something Duke needs to clean up quickly before meeting UConn.

Six different Duke players committed multiple turnovers. Some credit deserves to go to the Cougars' big-time defensive effort, but taking better care of the basketball has to be a huge emphasis for Duke. Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic and Duke Blue Devils forward Drew Scharnowski battle for a loose ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTo Duke's credit, many of the three-pointers it took against Washington State were legitimately good shots, whereas most of the 40 threes it took against Illinois were settles. Still, the three-point shot hasn't been a strength for the Blue Devils so far, and they didn't fall against the Cougars.

Duke shot 6-of-22 from three on Saturday night, and about 41% of its total shots came from the perimeter.in average height, but the Blue Devils were only +4 in paint points in Palm Springs. Additionally, Duke surrendered 15 offensive rebounds to WSU. Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing.

He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.