Two separate incidents three weeks apart in Wayne County both involved law enforcement pursuing a driver, and both ended in death.

Flames and thick black smoke rise from a vehicle along State Route 88 near Hydesville Road in Arcadia, Wayne County, after a police pursuit ended with the suspect dying by suicide Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Lyons, N.Y. — Two separate incidents three weeks apart in Wayne County both involved law enforcement pursuing a driver, and both ended in death.

Also read Man accused of trying to slash deputy with knife during fire inside Wayne County apartment

"Public safety is seeing things to the level that they haven't seen before," Sheriff Robert Milby said. "We are seeing more mental health crises. We are seeing more incidents of violence.

" The first happened Oct. 27, after New York State Police investigating a woman's death in Franklin County tracked down a vehicle connected to that investigation in Lyons. Police said the driver, later identified as Norman E. Lohr Jr., refused to stop, leading to a pursuit involving state police and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office that ended with the suspect taking his own life.

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Then, on Tuesday, another pursuit. This time, it began when deputies were called to a domestic incident in Wolcott. Milby said the suspect, Carson Ladelfa, fired several rounds at police, hitting a state police vehicle before fleeing.

"When officers arrived on scene, he was already in that vehicle," Milby said. "He was shooting while he was in the vehicle. "The pursuit ended on Route 88 just north of Newark. A witness spoke with 13WHAM on the phone about what they saw.

"We saw like four or five cops with their guns drawn on the car, and we were like, 'OK, maybe we should go inside and lock the door," said Camille Caceci. Milby said deputies used a Bearcat to stop the vehicle from reaching a more populated area. Ladelfa then took his own life. No one else was injured.

The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating.

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"Thankfully, everybody went home at the end of the day," Milby said. "But that's not to discount the mixed bag of emotions that we have that a tragedy has occurred. Somebody's family, somebody's lost a family member, and there's a grieving family that's out there.

"A man is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation by the NYSP Special Investigations Unit in Rochester found he allegedly used falsified financial documents to obtain a $720,000 residential mortgage. Four people face charges after officers tracked down a stolen vehicle, according to the Greece Police Department. A Palmyra man died by suicide Tuesday afternoon following a police chase through several Wayne County towns after firing shots at a state police vehicle, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

According to Johnson’s report which is titled "Social Security: The Reality a Legal Ponzi Scheme," the program will have a shortfall of about $511 billion by 2032. A man has been charged after attempting to slash a deputy with a knife while first responders were attending to a fire at his apartment, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.