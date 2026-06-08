2 US pilots die after plane crashes in the Dominican Republic

A pilot and co-pilot from the United States have died in a fiery plane crash in the Dominican Republic.

Israel says Iran launched missiles at it in first such bombardment since fragile ceasefire6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities saysLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthdayDonald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamBroadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by PinkBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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Gulfstream Jet Crashes at Dominican Republic Airport, Killing Two Crew MembersA private Gulfstream jet crashed shortly after takeoff from La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing the two crew members aboard. The aircraft was destined for Texas to pick up former MLB star Yadier Molina. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash after the crew reported an in-flight emergency.

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