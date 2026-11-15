2 uncollared mountain lions spotted in Woodland Hills, wildlife officials say

Two uncollared mountain lions were spotted in Woodland Hills overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

Two uncollared mountain lions were spotted in Woodland Hills overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. In a news release, wildlife officials said the big cats were caught on home security cameras in two different Woodland Hills neighborhoods, both located in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The first mountain lion was spotted from a home camera on Gaona Street, near the Woodland Hills Golf Course, at around 9:55 p.m., the release said. The second puma was seen about a mile west, near the intersection of Mulholland Drive and Mulholland Highway, at around 6:40 a.m. the next morning.

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"This single night and early morning concentration of mountain lion movement shows both the value of Woodland Hills habitat areas and that these magnificent animals are pressed for space," said a statement from SMMC Executive Director Joseph Edmiston. "This area continues to show a steady parade of uncollared mountain lion sightings from doorbell cameras directed towards front yards.

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" Officials noted that both sightings align with habitat and wildlife corridor mapping in the conservancy's"Big Wild-Topanga State Park North Slope Habitat Conservation Plan," adopted in May. The sighting also comes just weeks away from the grand opening of the much-anticipated Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills. Storm brings thunder and lightning to Southern California