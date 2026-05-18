2 Suspects Dead in San Diego Islamic Center Shooting

Police are responding to an Islamic center for a possible active shooter. According to authorities, two suspects were confirmed dead, and the case is considered to be a hate crime.

Police in San Diego are responding to an Islamic center for a possible active shooter, according to authorities. Responding to reports of a possible active shooter, law enforcement agencies secured the area.

According to San Diego officials, two suspects in Monday's shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego were confirmed dead. The case is considered to be a hate crime. No students or teachers were hurt, but three adults were confirmed deceased. One victim was a security guard credited with preventing the situation from becoming worse.

The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego County, offering courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies, and the Quran. The threat has been neutralized





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Islamic Center Of San Diego Hate Crime Suspects Dead Shooting Incident Threat Neutralized

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