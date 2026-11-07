2 Studs and 3 Duds for 76ers in Win vs. Cavaliers

For the second time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers squared off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the 76ers came out victorious the first time around,

Nov 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden watch a free throw during the first half at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthe first time around, the Cavs got some major revenge on Friday night as they thoroughly dismantled the Sixers to the tune of 110-90 in an It was a pretty underwhelming effort from Philadelphia's roster as a whole, but there were a few especially poor performances. There were also a couple of silver-lining performances. Here's a look at three duds and two studs from Philly's second loss of the season..

Also read 3 Studs and 1 Dud for 76ers in Win vs. Pistons

He converted seven of nine attempts from the floor in the first half and three of his four shots from long range for 17 points. He was also getting after it defensively, as he had three steals in the first 24 minutes of the game. He looked like the only member of the starting group that had any energy in that first half.

Edgecombe's production dropped dramatically in the second half as he finished the game with 19 points, but he deserves "stud" status based off of how well he played in the first half alone. Joel Embiid turned in his worst game of the season, and possibly one of the worst games of his career, against Cleveland on Friday night. He looked sluggish and out of sync coming out of the gate, and he never really snapped out of that funk.

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At times he even looked disinterested, which is concerning. The big man played 25 minutes in the game and tallied just six points and seven rebounds. He didn't make a single basket in the contest, as he went 0-of-9 from the floor. It was just the second time in his career that he failed to make a single basket.

Embiid was also beat defensively several times by Cavs forward Evan Mobley, which is uncharacteristic. It was just one game, so it's certainly not time to panic, but Embiid will simply need to be better than he was on Friday night, both in terms of effort and production. So much for a revenge game. Dean Wade played his first game against his former franchise after playing the first seven seasons of his career, and he had almost no impact.

In 21 minutes of action, Wade missed all four of his field goal attempts and went scoreless despite having some open opportunities. He grabbed five rebounds, but also committed four personal fouls. Wade's role on the Sixers isn't to score. That's understood.

But it would be nice for him to contributeJabari Walker saw some increased on-court opportunity due to the absence of Adem Bona , and he took advantage of it. He scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in 17 minutes, including two offensive rebounds. While he didn't light the world on fire with his performance, he did show that he's capable of contributing positively when given the opportunity. Perhaps his performance will earn him some more minutes moving forward.

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LeBron James had his worst game in a 76ers uniform on Friday night. He was way too loose with the ball, as he turned it over six times, which is entirely too many. His production outside of that also left plenty to be desired, as he had only had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. It was just his 10th career regular season points with less than 10 points.

Overall, James didn't do anything especially well against his former franchise. His tape from this one probably won't be included in his career montage. MICHAEL KASKEY-BLOMAIN Michael Kaskey-Blomain covers the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Eagles for On SI. As a credentialed media member, Michael has covered the Sixers since before Joel Embiid was known as “The Process” for a variety of outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer, CBS Sports and ESPN 97.3.

He has also covered the Eagles extensively for outlets including FanSided and Athlon Sports. Michael resides in Philadelphia and believes that American is the superior cheese for a cheesesteak.