2 Studs and 2 Duds from Baylor's Loss Against BYU Cougars

It was a tough loss.

saw Baylor unable to fly out Friday night, the Bears would fly in on game day to take on the CFP No. 10 Cougars of BYU.

A difficult game for the Bears was already ahead of them as they were noted as However, with the change being made from a 2:30 p.m. CT start time and potentially having to deal with a wet field in an afternoon game, to now being aSome players excelled despite the lack of adequate time to acclimate themselves to the change in elevation though. However, there were also players who missed tNov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor wide receiver Jadon Porter makes a catch against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at McLane Stadium.

Also read Baylor Expected to Interview Robert Griffin III for Head Coach Vacancy

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Showing excellent hands, Jadon Porter made a nice 31 yard catch. The reception would set up a 1st and Goal for Baylor that would ultimately see the Bears get their first touchdown of the game a few plays later. Also a heads-up play to fall on a Michael Turner fumble, Porter came to play against BYU. Unfortunately though, he seemed to be one of the few.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Palmer Williams is still the best Punter in college football today. An average of 48.2 yards on each punt with a long of 64 yards, Williams has done his best to win the battle of field position. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Advertisement

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway throws the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This game was not a very good performance for DJ Lagway.

Inconsistent, and somewhere between "telegraphing everything" and simply "hesitant," this was not the same Lagway from the previous weeks against UCF and Iowa State. Through the first half, he was a non-factor. In the third quarter he threw an INT to BYU, a mistake that Baylor couldn't afford to make in this game. Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Every passing play seemed to take forever to develop. Every running play made it seem as though the Bears insisted on running into the backs of their own line instead of looking for open lane. Lagway seemed to either throw immediately or wander around in the backfield for five seconds. Why isn't a wider variety of plays being called when it's obvious that what's being tried isn't working?

Not every passing play needs to be a deep pass or one that crosses the entire field from one sideline to the other, but the routes being run on the passing plays all are carrying the receivers into the coverage instead of into the open and softer areas. Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans.

Advertisement

Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.