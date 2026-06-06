2 stabbed after ‘unwanted contact' incident in Chicago's Loop: police

Three people were hospitalized after a stabbing and what police described as an instance of 'unwanted contact' in Chicago's Loop, authorities said.

Three people were hospitalized after a sexual assault and stabbing broad daylight in Chicago’s Loop on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Three people were hospitalized after a stabbing and what police described as an instance of"unwanted contact" in Chicago's Loop on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 4 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk near North State Street and East Lake Street when a 31-year-old man made"unwanted contact" with the victim, police said. Chicago police initially classified the incident as a sexual assault. The 31-year-old man then became involved in a physical altercation with a 25-year-old man.

A 36-year-old woman in the area then pulled out a knife and stabbed the 31-year-old man in the right eye and the 25-year-old man in the left wrist, police said. Both men and the 36-year-old woman were transported by authorities to local hospitals. The 24-year-old woman refused emergency medical care at the scene, police said. Police could be seen investigating in the area, with crime scene tape stretched across North State Street.





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