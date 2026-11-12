2 spools spotted in the middle of I-10 westbound through downtown, SkyEye13 video shows

Two spools were spotted in the middle of I-10 westbound through downtown Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

Two spools were spotted in the middle of I-10 westbound through downtown Houston on Wednesday afternoon. According to Houston TranStar, the lost load was reported on the westbound lanes of I-10 at I-45 Gulf Freeway and Hogan Street.

The incident was verified at 2:52 p.m. with one vehicle involved in the incident, according to TranStar. The right shoulder, right lane and center lane were affected. Drivers were urged to expect delays in the area as crews worked to clear the roadway. ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

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