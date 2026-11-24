Police are searching for two suspects accused of pickpocket thefts at bars and restaurants in Philadelphia.

from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches Countyfrom THU 6:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County Police are searching for two suspects accused of pickpocket thefts at bars and restaurants around Philadelphia.

Investigators say the suspects used the victim's debit and credit cars shortly after each theft occurred. Police are searching for a pair of alleged pick pocketers in Philadelphia accused of stick-fingered thefts at bars and restaurants across the city. The Philadelphia Police Department on Monday shared video surveillance footage of two middle-aged men accused of pick-pocketing several unsuspecting bar patrons.

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Investigators say the known thefts happened at bars and restaurants on the 1600 block of Girard Avenue, the 2300 block of Fairmount Avenue, the 800 block of North 3rd Street, and the 800 block of Christian Street.