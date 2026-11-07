2 skydivers dead after colliding midair in Lake Elsinore, officials say

Two skydivers are dead after colliding midair in Lake Elsinore Friday, officials said.

Two skydivers died after colliding midair in Lake Elsinore Friday, officials said. At around 11:47 a.m., Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 20000 block of Cereal Street to a report of an air emergency.

Two skydivers were found on the ground receiving medical aid. They both suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The company Skydive Elsinore says the freefall portion of the dive and opening of the parachutes was normal, but as they were preparing to land, the two skydivers collided at approximately 150 feet above the ground.

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"The collision caused their parachutes to become entangled, and both sustained critical injuries when they reached the ground," Skydive Elsinore said in a statement. Where Mayor-elect Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Karen Bass: Interactive map of the Los Angeles mayoral vote "Both were experienced, licensed skydivers visiting from out of town to take part in an organized skydiving event at Skydive Elsinore," the statement said.