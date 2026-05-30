2 seriously hurt in plane crash in Muskingum Co.

Two people have been seriously hurt after a small plane crashed in northern Muskingum County on Friday.Just after 12 p.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway

Two people have been seriously hurt after a small plane crashed in northern Muskingum County on Friday. Just after 12 p.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a passenger plane crash in Cass Township.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found a Boeing E75 Stearman had crashed into a field on Spease Road, near state Route 16. Two people who were aboard the plane were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries. One victim was taken via medical helicopter. ABC6, Great Clips, Clippers host event to benefit cancer research at The James A night at the ballpark is being turned into a fundraiser for cancer research in Columbus.

On Wednesday, ABC6, Great Clips and the Columbus Clippers will host aWhat was supposed to be a celebration for graduates turned chaotic Thursday as several large fights broke out during Columbus City School graduation events. Five people have been indicted and four have been arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring in north Columbus. Derrick Green appeared in court for the first time since being charged with the murders of his wife Shalimar and 11-year-old daughter.

Two people are recovering after being stabbed Thursday night in Mary Ann Township. Deputies in Licking County arrested an 18-year-old Newark man.





wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Injuries reported as two-vehicle crash closes road in York CountyA road is closed in York County on Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash with reported injuries.

Read more »

Two men indicted in connection with triple shooting that left teen and two babies deadTwo men have been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a teen girl and two babies dead in mid-May. Michael Sanchez and Antonio Tequida have been charged with various felonies related to the incident.

Read more »

As malls across the U.S. shut down, this New York shopping center is defying the oddsThe Cross County Center in Yonkers broke ground Friday on a big expansion.

Read more »

Two dead after head-on crash in Kane County: officialsTwo people are dead after a two-car crash on Thursday, according to Huntley Fire Protection District.

Read more »