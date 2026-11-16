2 public safety officers among 3 shot during wellness check at NYC apartment

The pair of unarmed members of the Co-op City Public Safety Department were injured, with one taking a bullet to the arm and the other struck in the buttocks around 11:45 a.m. inside the 33-story …

Two peace officers were among three people shot during a wellness check-gone-awry at a Bronx apartment building Monday, law-enforcement sources said. The pair of unarmed members of the Co-op City Public Safety Department — a private law-enforcement and security agency — were injured, with one taking a bullet to the arm and the other struck in the buttocks around 11:45 a.m. inside the 33-story Hutchinson River Parkway building, the sources said.

A third person — who may have been a building maintenance worker — was shot in the arm, according to the sources. The NYPD responds as a shooter remains barricaded inside a Bronx apartment building after injuring three people during a wellness check gone wrong, law enforcement sources said. All three victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they are expected to survive, sources said.

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The shooter, whose age and gender are not immediately known, then barricaded themself inside a 25th-floor apartment, where they committed suicide, according to sources. The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit, Hostage Negotiation Team and Technical Assistance Response Unit had all responded to the scene.