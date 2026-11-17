The Chicago Bulls likely knew that a three-game winning streak was too good to be true. As this young squad takes some baby steps, the Cleveland Cavaliers prov

Nov 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams reacts after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. They used their superstar scorer to pull away in the second half, as the Bulls struggled to protect the paint and allowed the Cavs to go 28/36 in the restricted area. The Bulls at least looked up to the challenge for most of the night. Heck, if it wasn't for one bad quarter , there is a off chancestays alive.

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With that in mind, let's go over a couple of pros from their competitive battle, as well as a few cons. While it may not have lasted, the Chicago Bulls deserve a lot of credit for the way they came out. Fresh off back-to-back wins for the first time this year, they looked confident to begin the night in Cleveland.

The last handful of games have seen better starts from this group, but there was something a little extra impressive about the way they took early control of this game. Tiago Splitter's squad was able to force the Cavaliers into eight turnovers through the first 12 minutes. As if that wasn't notable enough for the Bulls' last-ranked defense, seven of those turnovers also came via steals.

This led to a 13-6 advantage in the points off turnovers department, which undoubtedly played the biggest part in giving the Bulls a 31-25 lead. Cleveland came into the night with the third-lowest turnover percentage in the league. To no surprise, this meant they were giving up the third-fewest points off those cough-ups. All things considered, this only made the Bulls' ability to quickly turn the tables stand out more.

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These turnovers also meant that the Bulls could get into their preferred offense even faster. We all know this is a team that wants to live in transition, and the Cavaliers' defense hasn't necessarily been known for getting back during the early portion of this season. The Bulls ended the quarter with 11-2 in fastbreak points, which is a big reason why they finished shooting 56.5 percent from the field. Heart and hustle can only take you so far.

As engaged as this Bulls team has been in the past few games, it's going to be rare for the opposing team not to have more star power on the court this season. And we were reminded of that tonight. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden both got off to a cold start, but that was never going to faze them. Mitchell, in particular, has become known for heating up against the Bulls as the game goes on.

His 29.4 points per game when facing Chicago in his career are his second-most against any NBA opponent. Mitchell would finish the evening with 37 points on 16-25 shooting from the field. He scored 30 of those points in the second half, including 20 in the final quarter to put the game on ice. Mitchell shot a perfect 8-8 in his final 10 minutes of action, with the majority of his makes coming in the paint.

For the first time since he was sidelined, this felt like a game where the Bulls clearly missed Caleb Wilson. Of course, he has a long way to go before reaching the levels of a Mitchell or Harden. There is also no guarantee that this one ends in the Bulls' favor with him on the court.

However, Wilson proved early that he was willing to force the issue when things stalled. And that happened a few times as the night went along. The Chicago Bulls have gotten some good minutes from their bench this season, especially over the last handful of games. Tonight, it was Tre Jones who played the biggest role.

The guard finished with 16 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals in his 23.0 minutes of action. He was consistently helping this athletic and young Bulls team push the tempo and convert at the rim. Not only did this come on his own aggressive drives into the paint, but he connected multiple times with Nic Claxton for an alley-oop slam. Splitter liked what he was seeing from his bench enough to roll with three reserves in the closing lineup.

Matas Buzelis and Norman Powell shared the floor with Jones, Noa Essengue, and Jordan Hawkins. Essengue's final box score numbers aren't going to impress, but he continues to be a high-energy defender and an odd matchup for opposing teams. Splitter's choosing to let him close out the game says a lot about how far their relationship has come in a short amount of time. The Bulls would finish with 31 bench points.

They may not have taken full advantage of the time the starters were off the floor, but it was a solid showing. As head coach Billy Donovan used to say: The margin for error is low in Chicago. The Bulls simply do not have the kind of player who can single-handedly drag them back into games. Why were the Cavaliers able to afford a rough opening frame?

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Mitchell caught fire, just as everyone expected. The Bulls also don't have the experience or chemistry of a true contending team. Perhaps if they had a slightly better grasp of who they are on both ends, one bad frame wouldn't feel so detrimental. Tonight, it was the second quarter that essentially took the Bulls out of the game.

Their red-hot start turned into a familiar mess. They made a mere five field goal attempts in the second quarter, shooting 20.8 percent from the field and 2-15 from deep. While this is a rotation that has undoubtedly shot the ball better in recent days, they settled for far too many jumpers. The Bulls were able to get the Cavaliers' lead down to only 6 points with a little under 2 minutes remaining.

It was hard not to think in that moment how different this game could be if that second-quarter lapse didn't happen. At the end of the day, it's just another reminder that playing a full 48 minutes is a must. The Chicago Bulls may have a few new injury designations heading into their next game. Norman Powell was the first to give fans a scare.

After attempting to box out for a rebound, the team's leading scorer was in clear pain and needed help walking back to the locker room. Powell would shockingly go on to return minutes later and finish out the game, but it'll be important to monitor his situation moving forward. Two players who wouldn't return to the game – Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams. The former suffered a nasty collision near the rim and was down for some time.

He would eventually walk to the bench on his own power, briefly taking a trip to the locker room. It's unclear exactly what the issue was for Smith, who seemed to have staffers working on his head and neck area. As for Williams, he was ruled out with a finger injury after roughly 13 minutes of action. After how well he's played in recent games, the Bulls are certainly hoping this isn't nearly as serious as his teammate's hand injury.

Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay.

He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.