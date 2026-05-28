2 prominent bars shut down in Anchorage, blaming rising costs, rent and other issues

The closures come on the heels of breweries that have closed as inflation eats at profits.

Signs and windows are covered at Williwaw Social, which closed in downtown Anchorage, on May 22.

Two well-known bars closed in Anchorage this month, citing rising costs for insurance, rent and supplies as major factors, at a time when a inflation is expected to The Crossroads Lounge in Fairview had its last call in mid-May after 50 years in business, when its longtime owners opted for retirement amid a dim financial outlook for the business.ceased operatingThe headwinds for bars, breweries and nightlife venues in Anchorage is a small part of larger economic difficulties for small businesses across the country as years of inflation have boosted operating costs and many consumers Prices nationally have jumped close to 30% since 2020, after steep inflation under former President Joe Biden followed by continued pressure on prices as President Donald Trump imposed international tariffs and launched the war in Iran.

Kevin Berry, chair of the Economics Department at the University of Alaska Anchorage, said Alaska businesses in recent years have faced an array of headwinds.

“It’s not that they’re seeing record challenges, but it’s the sum of a thousand cuts,” he said. “Downtown is not as vibrant as it used to be, because of COVID. Businesses had to do things to build up their cash position during COVID that they otherwise wouldn’t have done. ” Anchorage musician Bethlehem Shalom performs at the Sundown Solstice Festival at Williwaw Social on June 18, 2022.

“There’s been sort of this march of price increases over time, and local businesses may have wanted to hold back on the price increases to avoid losing customers,” he said.

“The sum of all those things makes a challenging environment. ”It was “part of the rhythm of downtown Anchorage” after a nearly decade-long run, its Facebook post said.

“What started as an idea became a place filled with music, celebration, late nights, unforgettable performances, first dates, wedding parties, holiday gatherings, and countless moments shared together under one roof,” Williwaw wrote. Dylan Buchholdt, co-owner of Williwaw, said factors included continually rising prices and “jumbo” rent payments for a 15,000-square-foot building near the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

“All the associated costs just keep going up and up and up,” he said. “And the downtown traffic for a variety of reasons, without politicizing this, it’s just not as vibrant and safe feeling as it has been in prior years. ” “The economy is down, prices are high for goods, insurance is sky high, rent is sky high, everything’s sky high, but the foot traffic downtown, I think, is at an all-time low.

”He said young adults are also going out less since the pandemic, so there are fewer locals downtown. The decision was abrupt because the end of the month was approaching, allowing for a “clean break” with the landlord, he said.

“When you’re doing the doing full-blown assessment of where you’re at, coming off terrible year prior, it just didn’t make any sense to keep slogging along,” he said. Patrons on the rooftop at Williwaw experienced sunshine as viewed from the Dena'ina Center on June 1, 2021. The sudden closure forced Showdown Alaska, a promotion and concert production company, to reschedule two shows planned for Williwaw.

Showdown often organized events there because Williwaw had one of the largest indoor capacities for a venue in Anchorage, said Natalie Treadwell with Showdown.

“It was sad and shocking news to us,” Treadwell said of the closure. “It’s a great loss to the downtown community. They are leaving a large gap where concerts can be held in Anchorage and we hope to see another venue take their place. ” The rescheduled shows include Drake Night, which will be held Friday at Club Nyt Lyt, Showdown posted on Facebook.

Treadwell said the Sundown Summer Concert Series on F Street, with its outdoor block parties, will also continue as planned with country artist Paul Cauthen on June 12 and Børns and STRFKR on June 13.

“As we get towards winter, we’ll be looking for other indoor venues to continue to hold concerts and events,” she said. But sales were always steady because Crossroads had a strong following, Jenner said.

The bar opened in 1978, in a relocated church building, not long after the construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline.by iron workers, it developed a steady clientele, including many downtown service industry employees who live in Fairview today, Jenner said during a break from cleaning out the building. It was known for beer-steeped hot dogs that were free — with a drink purchase, she said.

And it adapted to changing customer habits, like adding a long lineup of nonalcoholic beers, to meet changing tastes. But Jenner’s co-owner, Dottie Miller, 74, had been looking to retire after working at Crossroads for decades. Jenner, 51, wasn’t quite ready to retire, but they were a team and she didn’t want to run Crossroads alone.

“I don’t know if people were ready to invest in an industry that may or may not have a bright future,” Jenner said. “A goal of ours was never to be the $20 martini bar. But these days, I’m starting to understand the $20 martini. And when that happens, you realize you should be getting out of the business.

”Their income had remained stable, she said.

“The cost of goods was obviously a big factor,” she said. “But when you look at utilities and insurance costs and everything all put together, both of us saw trends that it was like, ‘Well, if we want to retire with any meat on the bone, we better do it now. ’ Not that I’m ready to retire. ”“Your bank account can only take so much, you know,” she said.

“I mean, you don’t want to be in business to lose money. ” The shutdown is devastating, said Jenner. Players on the bar’s softball team, the Crossroads Hot Dogs, are wearing black armbands this summer in remembrance, she said. Alex DeMarban is a longtime Alaska journalist who covers business, the oil and gas industries and general assignments. Reach him at 907-257-4317 or alex@adn.com.





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