2 planes collide on taxiway in Miami; minor injuries reported

Federal aviation safety officials are investigating a minor collision between two planes on a taxiway intersection at Miami International Airport.

A Copa Airlines Boeing 737 carrying 172 people and a UPS cargo plane collided at a Miami International Airport taxiway intersection Saturday night; two Copa passengers reported minor injuries.

Federal investigators are examining the crash after the UPS pilot told air traffic control he went too far at the intersection, two months after a deadly runway crash at the airport. Federal aviation safety officials on Sunday were investigating a minor collision between two planes at a taxiway intersection at Miami International Airport, where one aircraft’s wingtip struck the nose of another, authorities said. Two people reported minor injuries.

Also read Passenger jet, cargo plane collide at Miami International Airport; 2 injured

The accident happened about 9 p.m. Saturday and involved a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 passenger aircraft with 172 people aboard and a UPS Boeing 767 cargo plane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and Copa Airlines. The wingtip of the Copa flight and the nose of the UPS plane collided, the NTSB said. Photos taken at the scene show the UPS plane nose with a horizontal gash on one side and a larger hole in the middle.

, a pilot on the UPS plane told air traffic control that he went too far at the intersection and his plane was clipped by the Copa flight. Air traffic control told the UPS pilot that he was supposed to yield to the Copa aircraft. The Copa plane had just arrived from Panama City and the UPS plane was headed to Bogota, Colombia, officials said.

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In a statement on social media, Copa called the collision minor and said two of its passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“We cannot speculate on the details of the incident,” UPS said in a statement. “The National Transportation Safety Board is responsible for investigating incidents like this and will control the flow of information. ” The collision came two months after an Amazon cargo plane careened off a runway at Miami International and smashed into a van carrying workers for a company that cleans airplanes, killing five people.

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