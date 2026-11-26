With cold weather arriving and people using their kitchens more this week, Fort Worth fire officials are reminding residents to take extra precautions at home.

No people suffered injuries, but a family dog and a family cat died, and firefighters rescued another dog. Officials are investigating the causes of the fires and urging residents to practice heating and cooking safety as cold weather arrives.

The incidents included 8 residential fires, 8 mutual aid calls, 6 apartment fires, and 2 commercial fires. No people reported injuries in the fires, officials said.

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However, one family dog and one family cat did not survive. Firefighters rescued another dog, which is doing okay, the department said. With cold weather arriving and people using their kitchens more this week, Fort Worth fire officials are reminding residents to take extra precautions at home. Space heaters: Follow all manufacturer directions.